Saturday, November 29, 2025 | 07:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Intense solar radiation may affect many A320 family jets in India: Airbus

Intense solar radiation may affect many A320 family jets in India: Airbus

Airbus said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required would lead to disruptions

Airbus

India is a major market for the A320 family narrow-body aircraft, and IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express operate these planes (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Around 200-250 Airbus A320 family planes operated by Indian airlines will need software changes to address the potential issue of intense solar radiation impacting data critical to flight controls, according to a source.

Airbus on Friday said intense solar radiation might corrupt data critical to flight controls in a significant number of A320 family aircraft and that the software changes required to fix the issue would lead to operational disruptions.

The source told PTI that around 200-250 A320 family planes with the Indian operators will require the software changes to fix the problem.

The source also said the aircraft concerned have to be grounded briefly for carrying out the software change that will result in operational disruptions.

 

India is a major market for the A320 family narrow-body aircraft, and IndiGo, Air India and Air India Express operate these planes. There are around 560 such planes operated by the domestic airlines.

Also Read

Airbus

Germany to purchase 20 more Airbus helicopters in €1 billion defence deal

Airbus

Airbus India chief urges govt to include voluntary SAF spend under CSR

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

China's C919 jet faces turbulent skies amid rising US-China trade tensions

SpaceX Starship, SpaceX

European space push: Airbus, Leonardo, Thales join forces in €6.5 bn deal

Airbus

Airbus expects supply progress; Spirit deal to close in fourth quarter

A320 family aircraft refers to A320 ceos and neos, and A321 ceos and neos.

Airbus said an analysis of a recent event involving an A320 family aircraft has revealed that intense solar radiation may corrupt data critical to the functioning of flight controls.

"Airbus has consequently identified a significant number of A320 family aircraft currently in-service which may be impacted," it said in a release.

Airbus said it acknowledges that these recommendations will lead to operational disruptions to passengers and customers.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will work closely with operators, while keeping safety as our number one and overriding priority," it said.

The aircraft maker said it has worked proactively with the aviation authorities to request immediate precautionary action from operators via an Alert Operators Transmission (AOT) in order to implement the available software and/or hardware protection, and ensure the fleet is safe to fly.

"This AOT will be reflected in an Emergency Airworthiness Directive from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA)," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Ahmedabad-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after false smoke alert

airport, tourists, passengers

41 flights delayed as dense fog disrupts operations at Bengaluru airport

Air India Express

Air India Express cancels Guwahati-Hyderabad flight after Siraj's complaint

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

India's MRO sector to be worth $4 bn by 2031: Civil Aviation minister

Air India

Ethiopia volcano ash disrupts many flights, govt says no cause for concern

Topics : Airbus Airbus A320 Airbus A320neo Airbus A320 neo aircraft

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2025 | 7:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon