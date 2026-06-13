Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode diverted after technical snag
There were 170 passengers, nine infants and crew members on board. All were safe
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An Air Arabia flight from Sharjah to Kozhikode was diverted to Cochin International Airport here early Saturday due to a technical issue, officials said.
According to a spokesperson of Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), Air Arabia flight G9 454 landed at the airport due to an issue related to the aircraft's engine reverse thrust system.
As per established safety protocols, a local standby was declared at 3.19 am, followed by a full emergency at 3.34 am to ensure the readiness of all airport emergency response services.
"The aircraft landed safely at 3.38 am and was guided to the designated parking bay. The full emergency was withdrawn at 3.45 am after all safety checks were completed," the spokesperson said.
There were 170 passengers, nine infants and crew members on board. All were safe.
Airport operations remained unaffected, the spokesperson added.
After the snag was rectified, the aircraft departed for Kozhikode airport at 7.15 am.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jun 13 2026 | 9:25 AM IST