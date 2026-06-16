AI Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returns due to technical snag
The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return
Press Trust of India Kannur(Kerala)
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An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a technical issue, airport sources said.
The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return, the sources said.
"The flight landed safely in Kannur. We will know what the problem is hereafter," they said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : air india express Air India Aviation News
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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:58 AM IST