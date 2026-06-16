AI Express flight from Kannur to Jeddah returns due to technical snag

An Air India Express flight bound to Jeddah from Kannur returned within two hours of the flight on Tuesday due to a technical issue, airport sources said.

The aircraft with over 180 passengers took off at 7.40 am from Kannur airport, but around two hours into the flight, the pilots found a technical issue and decided to return, the sources said.

"The flight landed safely in Kannur. We will know what the problem is hereafter," they said.