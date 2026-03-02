Monday, March 02, 2026 | 10:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / West Asia crisis: IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah on Tue

West Asia crisis: IndiGo to operate 10 relief flights from Jeddah on Tue

About 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, though operations began gradually resuming by evening with stranded Indian aircraft returning home

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

A total of 559 grievances were addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other stakeholders, MoCA noted.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2026 | 9:42 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

IndiGo has planned to operate 10 special relief flights from Jeddah to India on Tuesday to facilitate the return of passengers stranded there due to the recent West Asia conflict, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday.
 
“IndiGo is coordinating with the Consulate General of India at Jeddah for passenger facilitation,” the ministry added.
 
About 357 flights were cancelled on Monday, though operations began gradually resuming by evening with stranded Indian aircraft returning home.
 
The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) said on X on Monday night that foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region have now started operating limited flights, subject to operational and airspace considerations.
   
“Due to the ongoing situation, 357 flights planned for operation today were cancelled,” the ministry said.

Also Read

IIMCA

10th IIMCAA awards: Soumya Pillai bags Journalist of the Year award

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM inaugurates ₹3,600 cr Powergrid projects to boost Rajasthan solar flow

Air India express

Aloke Singh to step down as Air India Express MD after five-year tenure

gold loan, gold financing, gold financier

Strong demand, low credit costs to keep gold-loan NBFC profits healthy

Lemon Tree Hotels, the largest mid-priced hotel chain in India, plans to list its subsidiary Fleur Hotels to achieve its goal of becoming a debt-free company in six years.

Lemon Tree eyes overseas expansion in next 5 years as outbound travel booms

 
The disruption followed strikes carried out by the US and Israel on Iran last Saturday, triggering a fresh conflict in the region and leading multiple carriers to suspend and reroute flights as a precaution.
 
The ministry said it was closely tracking passenger grievances through the Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) and ensuring prompt redressal on priority. A total of 559 grievances were addressed during this period through AirSewa, social media platforms and dedicated helpline calls, in coordination with airlines and other stakeholders, it noted.
 
Industry executives said several Indian aircraft that had been stranded at airports across the Gulf over the past two days were now returning to India as airspace restrictions eased in phases.
 
In a statement on X, Emirates said it would begin operating a limited number of flights from the evening of March 2. “We are accommodating customers with earlier bookings as a priority, and those who have been rebooked to travel on these limited flights will be contacted directly by Emirates. Please do not go to the airport unless you have been notified,” the airline said.
 
Dubai Airports confirmed that a limited resumption of operations would begin on Sunday evening, with a small number of flights permitted to operate from Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.
 
Meanwhile, Air India Express said it would resume flight operations to and from Muscat starting March 3, with scheduled services to Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Tiruchirappally.
 

More From This Section

Stranded passengers at the Dubai International Airport

India sees 350 flight cancellations as West Asia conflict disrupts routes

Air India

Air India upgrades B787 faucet modules to fix potential water-leak risks

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

225 flights cancelled at Mumbai, Delhi airports due to West Asia crisis

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Gulf-bound flights cancelled from 4 Kerala airports amid West Asia tensions

aviation, plane

Aviation ministry sets up 24x7 control room amid West Asia airspace crisis

Topics : flights cancelled Aviation News Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2026 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayiPhone 17e PriceStocks to buy todayIran War UpdateGold and Silver Rate todayHoli Holiday 2026West Asia ConflictStock Market HolidayM4 iPad Air