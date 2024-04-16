Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Deposit rates raised by public sector banks higher than private peers

The share of bank loans bearing over 8 per cent interest rates increased from 47.2 per cent in March 2022 to 78.9 per cent in March 2023, and further to 83.7 per cent in December 2023

money calculator

Manojit Saha
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2024 | 12:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The pass-through to weighted average lending rates (WALRs) on fresh rupee loans between May 2022 and January 2024 was higher for public sector banks (PSBs) compared to private banks (PVBs). The transmission to WALRs on outstanding rupee loans was higher for private banks. In case of term deposits, PSBs have increased their deposit rates relatively more than private banks.

The share of bank loans bearing over 8 per cent interest rates increased from 47.2 per cent in March 2022 to 78.9 per cent in March 2023, and further to 83.7 per cent in December 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The higher interest rate differential for senior citizens and the special deposit schemes for senior citizens has propelled a tectonic shift in deposits accretion for citizens, according to a report by State Bank of India. According to SBI’s estimates, there are around 41 million senior citizens term deposit accounts in the country with a total deposit of Rs 14 trillion in 2018.

chart

Topics : public sector banks Banking sector loans Private banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2024 | 12:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEIran-Israel War Impact on Stock MarketSamsung Galaxy A35 ReviewExcise Policy ScamIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon