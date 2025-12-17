Wednesday, December 17, 2025 | 11:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Govt to use green-shoe option to divest 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank

Govt to use green-shoe option to divest 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank

The OFS of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened for subscription on Wednesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB, PSU Banks

Strong non-retail demand prompts government to invoke green shoe option, raising stake sale in Indian Overseas Bank via offer-for-sale. (Photo: facebook)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday decided to exercise green shoe option to divest a higher 3 per cent stake in Indian Overseas Bank through offer-for-sale following overwhelming response from investors on the first day of subscription.
 
The OFS of Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) opened for subscription on Wednesday for non-retail investors at a floor price of Rs 34 per share.
 
"Offer for Sale in Indian Overseas Bank received good response from non-retail investors today.
 
"Against about 34.66 cr shares on offer, demand was received for more than 41 cr shares. Government has decided to exercise the green shoe option. Retail investors get to bid tomorrow 18th December 2025," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Arunish Chawla said in a post on X.
   
The government proposed to sell up to 38.51 crore (38,51,31,796) shares or 2 per cent base offer size with an option to additionally sell 19.25 crore (19,25,65,898) shares, representing 1 per cent of the total issued and paid up equity share capital of the bank, IOB had said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Bhavish Aggarwal offloads another block of Ola Electric shares for ₹142 cr

Ashwini Kumar Tewari, managing director, State Bank of India (SBI)

Govt extends tenure of SBI MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari for another 2 years

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Indian Overseas Bank slips 5% as govt launches up to 3% stake sale via OFS

Indian Overseas Bank, IOB

Centre to sell up to 3% stake in Indian Overseas Bank, eyes ₹2,100 crore

fsb, bank of engl

Global shadow banking assets cross $250 trn as watchdog warns on data

 
The government currently holds 94.61 per cent stake in the Chennai-based bank.
 
Additionally, 1,50,000 shares (equivalent to 0.001 per cent of the total issued and paid-up equity share capital of the bank) may be offered to eligible employees in accordance with the terms and conditions set out in the OFS guidelines, subject to approval from the competent authority.
 
Eligible employees may apply for shares up to Rs 5,00,000, it added.
 
This is in line with the Securities Contract (Regulation) rules issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India, which mandate that all listed companies, including those in the public sector, must have a minimum public shareholding of 25 per cent.
 
Capital markets regulator Sebi has given forbearance to CPSEs and public sector financial institutions till August 2026.
 
The other three lenders where the government stake exceeds the minimum public shareholding threshold are Punjab & Sind Bank (93.9 per cent), UCO Bank (91 per cent), and Central Bank of India (89.3 per cent).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Canara bank

Six private sector candidates apply for Canara Bank MD & CEO rolepremium

Banks

PSBs rework branch strategy to cut costs amid changing customer behaviourpremium

ATM

Multiple challenges continue to ail the ATM interchange fee conundrumpremium

financing, corporates, leaders

PSBs eye M&A market but face talent, pay and regulatory hurdles aheadpremium

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI completes bond buys, takes FY26 total to a record high of ₹3.16 trn

Topics : Indian Overseas Bank Banking sector Stake sale

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 17 2025 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVedanta DemergerGujarat Kidney IPOParliament Winter Session LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBGMI Redeem CodesBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon