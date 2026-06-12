NBFC balance sheets may reach ₹93 trillion by FY28, says Brickwork Ratings

The balance sheet of non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is expected to touch ₹92.9 trillion by the end of financial year 2027-28 (FY28) — a growth of 16 per cent between FY26 and FY28, a report by Brickwork Ratings said. At the same time, there could be rising stress in unsecured and rural credit going forward.

Total assets in the segment stood at ₹61.1 trillion in FY25, with the sector's balance sheet projected to grow at nearly 15 per cent annually through FY28. “The growth so far has been supported by robust loan demand across retail, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and services segments,” the rating agency said.

“India's NBFC sector maintains a stable outlook, supported by moderated but resilient credit growth, improving asset quality, and ongoing digital integration. On a more near-term basis, the sector enters FY27 with widening performance gaps as strong headline growth contrasts with rising stress in unsecured and rural credit,” said Hemant Sagare, director, ratings, Brickwork Ratings.

Over the longer term, non-performing asset (NPA) trends will depend on disciplined credit expansion, stronger governance, secured lending, and robust monitoring systems, the report said, adding that the NBFC sector faces growing challenges from its continued dependence on wholesale funding, rising borrowing costs, and a tightening regulatory environment.

The report noted that while secured portfolios have remained resilient, unsecured retail and microfinance segments continue to face stress. Provision coverage moderated to 66.6 per cent in FY25 from 69.1 per cent in FY24 as asset quality improved and lenders normalised buffers built during the previous two years.