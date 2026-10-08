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Home / Industry / Banking / NPCI chief Asbe joins Swift's supervisory board as independent director

NPCI chief Asbe joins Swift's supervisory board as independent director

NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe joins Swift's 15-member supervisory board, which will oversee the global financial messaging network's strategy and strengthen international cooperation

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

Dilip Asbe, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 8:37 PM IST

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The National Payments Corporation of India’s (NPCI’s) managing director and chief executive, Dilip Asbe, was appointed an independent director on Swift’s 15-member supervisory board on Thursday.
 
Swift, or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication, is a messaging network that banks and financial institutions use to send each other standardised instructions for cross-border payments.
 
“Together, we will reinforce what makes the industry-owned cooperative unique and advance Swift’s role as globally inclusive infrastructure connecting more than 12,500 users across over 200 markets worldwide,” said Graeme Munro, chair of the supervisory board, Swift.
 
Swift’s supervisory board is chaired by Graeme Munro, managing director of J.P. Morgan’s commercial and investment bank, and includes senior executives Ahmed Abdelaal of Mashreq Bank, Arthur Ambrose of Citi, Francisco Aristeguieta of Scotiabank, Patrick Colle of BNP Paribas Securities Services, Manish Kohli of HSBC, Laura Mather of Société Générale, Mark Monaco of Bank of America, Noritoshi Murakami of MUFG Bank, Michael Spiegel of Standard Chartered and Yu Sun of Bank of China (Hong Kong), along with independent directors Dilip Asbe, Burkhard Balz, Inge Boets and Rima Qureshi.
  
A management board will support the supervisory board. It is chaired by Swift’s CEO, Javier Pérez-Tasso, and a 25-member Swift Council. It will provide a ‘strong and continuing voice for shareholders and users to offer customer insights and diverse community perspectives to help shape Swift’s strategy.’

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The new supervisory board brings together members from global banking, payments, securities, market infrastructure institutions, technology, risk and corporate governance with international experience and expertise.
 
It is expected to drive Swift’s strategy in an evolving financial services landscape.
 
“The body will govern the global, industry-owned cooperative and accelerate Swift’s future business strategy in a dynamic business environment,” Swift said in a statement.
 

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Topics : NPCI financial institutions Swift Independent directors

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 8:37 PM IST