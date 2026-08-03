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Home / Industry / Banking / RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as executive director from August 3

RBI appoints Monisha Chakraborty as executive director from August 3

Former chief general manager-in-charge of the Department of Supervision will oversee the Foreign Exchange Department and Financial Markets Regulation Department

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BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed Monisha Chakraborty as executive director (ED) with effect from August 3, 2026. Before her promotion as ED, she served as chief general manager-in-charge in the Department of Supervision. As executive director, Chakraborty will oversee the Foreign Exchange Department and the Financial Markets Regulation Department.
 
A career central banker, Chakraborty has more than three decades of experience at the RBI, having worked in supervision, foreign exchange, and government and bank accounts. She holds a degree in economics and a master's degree in business economics, both from the University of Delhi.
  

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Financial markets Indian financial markets

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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 8:31 PM IST