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Home / Industry / Banking / UP gains credit-active consumer share as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu decline

UP gains credit-active consumer share as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu decline

TransUnion Cibil data shows Uttar Pradesh posted the sharpest rise in credit-active consumer share between March 2017 and March 2026, while Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu lost ground

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BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2026 | 7:52 PM IST

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The share of credit-active consumers increased across several major states between March 2017 and March 2026, according to the TransUnion CIBIL Credit Inclusion Map. Uttar Pradesh recorded the sharpest increase, with its share rising to 11 per cent from 8 per cent, while Madhya Pradesh rose to 6 per cent from 4 per cent. Bihar increased to 5 per cent from 3 per cent and West Bengal to 5 per cent from 4 per cent. In contrast, Maharashtra’s share declined to 10 per cent from 12 per cent, while Tamil Nadu fell to 9 per cent from 11 per cent. Gujarat and Telangana remained unchanged at 5 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 6 per cent, and Karnataka at 7 per cent.
   

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Topics : Maharashtra News Tamil Nadu Uttar Pradesh Banking News

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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 7:52 PM IST