Strong response to RBI's swap scheme prompts $60-70 bn inflow forecasts

On Monday, the RBI released data on foreign exchange inflows under the concessional swap facilities for the first time since the scheme was operationalised on June 8. The data showed total inflows of $20.72 billion through July 17. Of that, FCNR(B) deposits accounted for $17.4 billion, while overseas foreign currency borrowings contributed $1.97 billion and ECBs under the swap facility brought in $1.34 billion. "The swap facility has seen strong interest and attracted steady forex inflows since June 8, 2026," the RBI said while releasing the data.

"...the data release puts to rest market concern of the scheme having not worked so far, and shows that relative to 2013, the mobilisation of funds has been much stronger in the initial period," said Rahul Bajoria and Smriti Mehra in a BofA Securities report, adding that if one believes that the trend of the flows being somewhat backloaded, as more banks have launched their deposit mobilisation drive only from mid-July, then the central bank appears well on course to raise over $60 billion by the end of the programme, which is still another 11 weeks away.

"If we extrapolate the current trends on the 2013 deposit accretion pattern, it implies India could be on course to accumulate around $80 billion, but we stick to our more conservative estimate of $60-70 billion," Bajoria and Mehra said in their report.

The nearly $21 billion inflows are mostly driven by mobilisation of FCNR(B) deposits, which have contributed the lion's share at $17.4 billion, with experts saying foreign banks are heavily behind this as private sector banks have not participated heavily so far.

"The RBI's disclosure that nearly $21 billion has already been mobilised under the concessional swap schemes has clearly changed the market's expectations. Initially, estimates of total inflows were much lower, but now I believe overall inflows could reach around $50-60 billion. Some of the strong initial mobilisation may have been driven by foreign banks offering high leverage to NRI customers. That, along with contributions from private sector banks that may not have been reporting numbers earlier, could explain the sharp pickup in inflows," said a senior banker at a private bank.

"We still need to see how things ultimately stack up because the key constraint remains the availability of country limits. Even large banks are facing challenges in securing substantial overseas funding lines, so the final outcome will depend on how these limits evolve. If the market is targeting around $60 billion, institutions such as HDFC Bank and SBI will have to contribute meaningfully, given their balance sheet size and ability to raise funds," the banker said.

According to a DBS Bank report, the scale of FCNR(B) deposits likely included renewals as well as fresh deposits, explaining the overall push by officials to increase the scale of new flows under this window. Despite the lucrative terms of the deposit scheme, rising dollar rates globally have narrowed spreads, besides facing other hurdles by way of foreign tax treatment of interest income in a few jurisdictions and long onboarding processes, which have slowed the pipeline of fresh inflows as of mid-July.

"Hope is that, akin to the experience in 2013, the scale of deposits will pick up sharply in the second half of the available time frame (FCNR scheme ends in Sept and ECB in Dec) as compliance processes are completed, with our forecast at cumulative $45-$50 billion under these windows," the report said.

Macquarie Research, in its report, said that its channel checks suggest that foreign banks have played a particularly active role, with some banks reportedly offering up to 19x leverage. Unlike the previous scheme, when participation was more reliant on leverage, several foreign banks are now using their own balance sheets to support deposit mobilisation, pointing to broader participation and aiding flows, the report said, adding that it remains premature to forecast the final amount, particularly as mobilisation may not continue at the initial pace.

"Nevertheless, the current run rate indicates that aggregate inflows should finish comfortably above the levels initially feared by the market. Strong foreign-currency mobilisation should ease domestic liquidity conditions, improve funding visibility and reduce near-term pressure on banks' balance sheets," Macquarie Research said in its report.

According to Suresh Ganapathy, managing director and head of financial services research, India, at Macquarie Capital, private sector banks are still struggling with these deposits. "FCNR(B) is actually not a cheap deposit in a way. The interest cost that banks have to bear is not swapped by the RBI. The RBI only takes care of the principal. So, for a bank that is offering 6 per cent, the effective cost, including the interest swap cost, is 6.5 per cent or more, and that goes up further on insurance. Today, 1-3 year retail term deposit money is coming at 6.5 per cent. The only benefit is that banks do not have to maintain CRR or SLR on FCNR(B) deposits, so in that sense it becomes beneficial. Plus, if there are good deployment opportunities, banks need deposits. So, effectively, it all depends on how well you can deploy them. But the notion that this is 'cheap' money has now been thrown out of the window. Some banks are offering much higher than 6 per cent," he said.

Large private sector banks, in their earnings calls over the weekend, said that they were uncertain about how much could ultimately be mobilised under the Reserve Bank of India's FCNR(B) deposit scheme, as a combination of tax disadvantages in the US, Europe and some other markets, restrictions on leverage in certain jurisdictions, and banks' heavy reliance on overseas lenders for leverage would weigh on mobilisation.