Why cervical cancer still kills one woman every two minutes worldwide

Why cervical cancer still kills one woman every two minutes worldwide

Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: The UN says cervical cancer, though preventable, continues to claim lives worldwide due to gaps in vaccination, screening and timely treatment

patient doctor

WHO-led global efforts aim to eliminate cervical cancer through vaccination, screening and treatment. (Photo: Freepik)

Barkha Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

Every two minutes, a woman dies from cervical cancer, according to the United Nations. The disease is one of the most preventable and treatable cancers, yet it continues to claim millions of lives each year due to gaps in vaccination, screening, and timely treatment.

What is cervical cancer and how does it develop?

Cervical cancer develops in the cervix, which is the lower, narrow part of the uterus that connects to the vagina. It is categorised as a reproductive cancer and, if left undetected, can spread to nearby tissues and distant organs.
 
Globally, cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. In 2022 alone, an estimated 660,000 women were diagnosed, and about 350,000 died, according to the WHO.
 

Why does cervical cancer still kill a woman every two minutes?

UN agencies warn that cervical cancer claims a woman’s life every two minutes worldwide. They say this is not because the disease is unusually aggressive, but because access to vaccines, screening, and timely treatment remains deeply unequal.
 
In high-income countries, cervical cancer is often detected early through routine screening. In many low- and middle-income regions, women are diagnosed late, when treatment options are limited and outcomes are poorer. Sub-Saharan Africa, Central America, and parts of Southeast Asia carry a disproportionate burden.

What role does HPV play in cervical cancer?

Almost all cases of cervical cancer are linked to infection with human papillomavirus (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact.
 
According to global health agencies, most sexually active people, men and women, will get HPV at some point. In the vast majority of cases, the immune system clears the virus on its own, without symptoms or consequences.
 
The problem arises when infection with certain high-risk (carcinogenic) HPV types persists over time. Persistent infection can trigger abnormal changes in cervical cells, which may gradually progress to cancer if not detected and treated early. 

If HPV is so common, why doesn’t everyone develop cervical cancer?

Because the body is remarkably good at self-repair, until it is not given help when it needs it.
 
The WHO says most HPV infections resolve naturally. Cervical cancer develops over years, sometimes decades, giving multiple opportunities for intervention through screening. Tests such as Pap smears and HPV DNA tests are designed to catch abnormal cell changes before they turn into cancer.
 
This long “pre-cancer” window is exactly why cervical cancer is considered one of the most preventable cancers in modern medicine.

Can cervical cancer be prevented or cured?

According to the WHO, cervical cancer can be prevented through HPV vaccination, ideally before the onset of sexual activity, and regular cervical screening, which detects early cell changes.
 
It can also be cured, particularly when detected early and treated promptly.
 
The WHO recommends HPV vaccination for all girls aged 9–14, before they become sexually active, and cervical screening from age 30, or from 25 for women living with HIV.
 
When diagnosed early, cervical cancer is among the most successfully treatable cancers. Late diagnosis is the real enemy here, not the disease itself. 

Why does access to prevention and treatment remain unequal?

The United Nations and global health agencies have repeatedly highlighted that while the tools exist, they are not evenly distributed.
 
Barriers include lack of awareness, limited healthcare infrastructure, stigma around sexual and reproductive health, and cost. In some regions, women may never be offered screening. In others, vaccines are unavailable or underutilised.
 
This inequity explains why cervical cancer mortality remains high in parts of the world where health systems are already stretched and where women’s health is often deprioritised.

What is the global plan to eliminate cervical cancer?

In 2020, 194 countries came together to launch a global strategy to eliminate cervical cancer. The initiative, led by the WHO, marked 17 November as World Cervical Cancer Elimination Day.
 
The strategy sets three ambitious but achievable targets for 2030. Ninety per cent of girls should be fully vaccinated against HPV by age 15. Seventy per cent of women should be screened with a high-performance test by age 35, and again by 45. Seventy per cent of women diagnosed should receive appropriate treatment.
 
If these targets are met, the WHO estimates that 74 million new cases could be averted and 62 million deaths prevented by 2120. 
 

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 1:25 PM IST

