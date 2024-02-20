Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Airlines witness dip in use of freight-carrying capacity in January

Passenger load factor also sees decline after year-end jump

Flight, plane, Airplane

Photo: Unsplash.com

Ashli VargheseSachin P Mampatta New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Airlines used less of their freight-carrying capacity in January compared to December.

The weight load factor for domestic airlines dipped to 73.9 per cent in January from 74.6 per cent in December. It dropped to 72.5 per cent for international airlines compared to 78.2 per cent in the previous month. The weight load factor measures the extent to which airlines utilise their ability to carry freight.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Airlines had seen a decline in utilisation levels during the pandemic. The latest numbers were higher than the pre-pandemic January 2019 for both domestic and international services (Chart 1).

Chart
Using planes to carry cargo had been in focus during 2023. E-commerce giant Amazon announced a dedicated air cargo fleet called Amazon Air from Hyderabad in January. Air India announced that it would seek to increase its annual cargo capacity by 300 per cent in July. The airline planned to use additional belly capacity with the addition of new planes. Such belly cargo accounted for over 80 per cent of air freight in 2022-23 according to the Handbook on Civil Aviation Statistics.

Passenger traffic has been rising with the holiday season. The domestic passenger load factor dipped to 89.2 per cent in January compared to 90.7 per cent in December. The passenger load factor is a measure of capacity utilisation when it comes to transport services like airlines. Traffic tends to increase during the year-end. The international passenger load factor was down to 86.9 per cent in January from 87.3 per cent in December (Chart 2).

Chart
The total number of passengers had hit a high of 13.8 million in December. This has since declined to 13.1 million. International passenger traffic declined to 2.7 million from 2.8 million in December. As in the case of freight, airlines continue to carry more passengers than they did in the corresponding month for 2019 (Chart 3).

Chart

Also Read

World Cup, IND vs NZ: Dew big factor in Dharamsala - Dravid, Latham agree

What to know about Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 whose door blew off?

TMS Ep605: Pilot fatigue, PV inventory, real estate stocks, stock split

Government may implement 2-month asset freeze of airlines under insolvency

Tata Motors to acquire 27% stake in Freight Commerce for Rs 150 crore

FinMin to meet fintech startups next week amid Paytm Payments Bank row

GenAI likely to add $66-80 billion to financial services GVA by 2030

NIIF commits Rs 207 cr to Amicus for tech-enabled manufacturing, healthcare

Rationalise high excise duties on alcohol beverages: Iswai to state govts

40 bids received via offline mode for coal mines auction, says govt

Topics : airlines Freight Air passenger Aviation sector industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm Payments Bank CrisisWPL 2024 full scheduleDelhi Excise Policy CaseIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon