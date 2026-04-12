Ambani law school denies hybrid class claim as INALP seeks BCI probe

Dhirubhai Ambani University School of Law (DAU-SoL) defended its LL.M. programme as fully campus-based, rejecting concerns flagged by the Indian National Association of Legal Professionals (INALP), which on Friday said it would approach the Bar Council of India (BCI) over alleged use of hybrid or online modes in violation of regulatory norms.

Responding to email queries sent by Business Standard, a spokesperson for the university said classes are conducted in person and that only a “small number” of sessions were held online due to “last-minute challenges”, including a medical emergency and the Eid holiday. The spokesperson described these as “ad hoc and temporary” arrangements, and said the university is compliant with both BCI and University Grants Commission (UGC) norms.

“Also, 17 out of 26 approx female students reside in the university's girls' hostel in our sylvan campus and attended all the classes in offline mode. In fact, we also had offline, physical events where at least about 25 leading lights from the field of law worldwide came physically to campus and delivered lectures,” added the spokesperson.

In its public statement, INALP, a national body of legal professionals, said it had received representations from students and stakeholders alleging that certain LL.M. programmes were being conducted in a hybrid format. It said such delivery, if established, could be in violation of regulatory norms and may have implications for the validity and recognition of degrees awarded.

The association also announced that it was formally disassociating from the university’s law school with immediate effect, citing concerns over regulatory compliance and student welfare. It said it would file a formal representation before the BCI seeking an investigation and appropriate action, and flagged the continuation and promotion of such programmes despite a regulatory bar as potentially exposing students to risks related to eligibility and certification.

Under the current regulatory framework, the Bar Council of India — the statutory body governing legal education — has prohibited LL.M. programmes from being offered through online, distance, hybrid or blended modes, mandating strict compliance by law schools. Any deviation from these norms could invite regulatory action, including possible impact on the recognition of degrees.

The issue assumes significance as a lack of BCI approval or compliance can leave students unable to enrol with State Bar Councils or pursue legal careers. In 2023, students graduating from Mumbai’s Pravin Gandhi College of Law faced uncertainty after the BCI flagged deficiencies in the institution’s approvals, which affected their ability to register for legal practice and delayed their professional progression.

Dhirubhai Ambani University (DAU), a private university backed by the Reliance Group, operates from the Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information and Communication Technology (DA-IICT) campus in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Its School of Law, set up in 2024, runs specialised LL.M. programmes, including courses in areas such as ESG, technology and sector-specific laws.