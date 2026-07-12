As cargo surges, bottlenecks shift beyond India's port gates: Experts

Recent disruptions at JNPA were marked by severe container evacuation delays amid driver and trailer shortages, leading to long truck queues and cargo congestion outside the port, even as terminal operations remained largely functional.

The disruption at JNPA was less a consequence of inadequate port capacity and more the result of bottlenecks in the hinterland logistics ecosystem, according to transporters, logistics companies and industry experts. These include shortages of trailer drivers, congestion on approach roads, delays at container freight stations (CFSs) and empty container yards, inadequate parking facilities, and heavy dependence on road transport.

"The recent congestion at JNPA appears to be primarily a landside logistics issue rather than a port-capacity constraint," said Vijay Agrawal, managing director (MD) and sector lead for infrastructure at Equirus Capital. He said terminal operations remained normal while container evacuation lagged because of trailer and driver shortages, reflecting logistics infrastructure struggling to keep pace with cargo growth.

This comes at a time when India's trade volumes continue to rise. India's major ports handled a record 915.17 million tonnes of cargo in FY26, while JNPA handled a record 7.94 million TEUs in calendar year 2025. Experts say the growth is shifting pressure from ports to evacuation infrastructure.

Kailas Pingle, president of Maharashtra Rajya Motor Malak Sanghatna, a state-level trade union and welfare association representing commercial vehicle owners, said vehicles arriving at empty container yards often remain on standby for up to six hours, and sometimes even a day, instead of the ideal turnaround time of less than two hours.

He attributed the congestion to driver shortages, inadequate facilities for drivers and operational inefficiencies at empty container yards and CFSs. "Drivers do not get basic facilities. There are no proper hospitals in the port area, not even decent canteens. Things have not changed since the port's inception. That is also a reason why drivers are not coming here," Pingle said.

An executive at an import CFS said the large number of privately operated empty container yards and limited parking resulted in long queues. Driver shortages in May pushed import cargo pendency to 12–15 days before conditions began easing, the executive said. A driver said travelling seven kilometres can take three hours because of congestion and damaged roads.

JNPA did not respond to Business Standard's queries till press time.

According to Suresh Kumar R, MD at Allcargo Terminals, India has already invested significantly in world-class port infrastructure and the next phase should focus on strengthening the logistics ecosystem through multimodal connectivity, rail infrastructure, modern CFSs, inland container depots and intelligent traffic management systems.

Industry participants said the pressures are not unique to JNPA. From Allcargo Terminals' experience of operating CFSs across major gateway ports, including JNPA, Mundra, Chennai and Kolkata, the recent congestion was largely concentrated at the major west coast ports, particularly JNPA and Mundra. A key contributing factor was the disruption to global shipping schedules arising from the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

At the same time, an executive at the Mumbai Port Authority (MbPA), which operates a state-owned port in south Mumbai, said there are no congestion issues at the port as 80 per cent of its operations are offshore and vehicles are allowed only at night because of the port's proximity to urban areas.

Industry experts, however, cautioned against viewing the JNPA incident as evidence of inadequate port infrastructure. According to Anurag Gupta, partner at Deloitte India, the challenge today lies in strengthening the evacuation chain connecting ports with the hinterland, as delays in inland movement reduce operational flexibility even when berth infrastructure remains adequate.

According to Akshay Shetty, research analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, road transport currently accounts for nearly 20,000 TEUs a day at JNPA, compared with around 2,000 TEUs moved by rail, making trailer and driver availability critical. Increasing rail evacuation through improved Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) connectivity could gradually reduce dependence on road transport over the coming years, he said.

While ports across India do experience periodic congestion during periods of high demand, the recent situation at JNPA was the result of a unique convergence of global and local factors rather than a broader pan-India trend.

Aditya Shah, executive director of logistics firm V-Trans and CEO of V-Xpress, said customers have experienced delivery delays and higher logistics costs because of extended waiting times and slower cargo evacuation. However, according to Kuljit Singh, partner and national infrastructure leader at EY India, greater rail connectivity and the development of Vadhvan Port would help ease long-term evacuation constraints.

Other experts Business Standard spoke to called for broader streamlining of operations. Dhruv Taneja, founder and global CEO of MatchLog Solutions, said stronger coordination across ports, shipping lines, transporters and container yards is needed. According to Yash Parekh, director of Parekh Global, roads, rail and evacuation systems must keep pace with cargo growth.