Friday, July 11, 2025 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Assam halts green hydrogen policy; investors reassess plans: Report

Assam halts green hydrogen policy; investors reassess plans: Report

Assam's decision to pause the green hydrogen policy surprised some of the companies, forcing them to recalibrate potential returns and investment plans worth millions of dollars, three of the sources

green hydrogen

Green hydrogen is produced using clean electricity and is seen as a decarbonisation tool to help limit global warming. | File Image

Reuters Assam
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's northeastern state of Assam has put its flagship green hydrogen policy on hold, government and industry sources said, surprising investors already hit by a cut in incentives for clean energy projects. 
The state, the largest in the northeast, has sought to attract major investments in a region that has lagged behind much of the country in renewable energy adoption, offering financial incentives and waivers to bring in electricity. 
Energy firms, including NTPC Green, Larsen And Toubro, Singapore-listed Sembcorp, and Abu Dhabi-based Ocior, expressed initial interest in bidding for green hydrogen projects in Assam, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. 
 
Assam's decision to pause the green hydrogen policy surprised some of the companies, forcing them to recalibrate potential returns and investment plans worth millions of dollars, three of the sources said. 
The state is now working on a new draft policy, which is expected by the end of this month, the government official said. 

Also Read

G Kishan Reddy with Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Northeast can be national model for sustainable mining: G Kishan Reddy

university, college, education, education loan

Assam GT TET 2025 results out at madhyamik.assam.gov.in; Check details here

Premiumss

Litmus test awaits new Congress Prez Gaurav Gogoi ahead of Assam polls

Ongc, oil, oil company, refinery

ONGC reports major progress in controlling Assam gas well blowout

ONGC Ashoknagar Oil Field West Bengal, 07-Jan-2021

US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

The companies did not respond to Reuters' emails seeking comment. The industry officials and sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak on the matter. 
Green hydrogen is produced using clean electricity and is seen as a decarbonisation tool to help limit global warming. 
"Every state keeps on revising its policy and what incentive it can give based on the demand and requirement," Krishna Kumar Dwivedi, principal secretary at Assam's power department, said without elaborating. 
He did not provide details on why Assam is holding back on the policy or the reasons for cuts in previously announced incentives. 
The clean energy policy was first unveiled in February. In June, Assam sharply reduced transmission subsidies and increased bank guarantees in its solar policy compared to the initial framework. 
"Investors look for long-term stability even if policies aren't best designed," said Debabrat Ghosh, head of India at Aurora Energy Research. 
An official from a large Indian renewables developer said the lack of renewable energy sources in Assam will make green hydrogen projects in the state dependent on its neighbours for power, which will drive up costs and lower competition. 
"Without adequate subsidies for transmission, power costs could be 10%-15% higher. Unless such costs are reduced, Assam will fall behind other states with more competitive policies," the official said.

More From This Section

real estate, realty firms

HNI, NRI demand drives 85% growth in luxury housing sales in H1 2025

Bajaj Auto, bike, KTM

Motor insurance claims: Report theft quickly to aid investigation, recovery

oil sector, crude oil

Oil prices edge higher as markets watch supply risks and demand outlook

Coconut

Edible oil body SEA urges govt to allow coconut oil imports as prices surge

Rare earth mineral mining in Inner Mongolia, China. In April, China stopped almost all shipments of critical minerals that are needed for cars, jet fighters and other technologies. | Image Credit: Reuters

Govt to launch ₹1,345 crore scheme for rare earth magnet production

Topics : Assam Green energy hydrogen

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon