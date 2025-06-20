Friday, June 20, 2025 | 09:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

US experts join ONGC effort to contain Rudrasagar gas leak in Assam

An expert US team has begun assessment at ONGC's Rudrasagar gas field where a gas leak continues for the eighth day as evacuation and control efforts intensify in Assam

ONGC Ashoknagar Oil Field West Bengal, 07-Jan-2021

ONGC on Friday said it is preparing for the next phase of well control. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 9:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of mining engineers and experts from the United States arrived at ONGC's Rudrasagar gas field in Assam on Friday, where natural gas has been leaking for eight days. The expert team from the International Well Control Agency reached the RDS 147A well site in Sivasagar district and began a preliminary assessment of the situation, according to ONGC.
 
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X that full-scale operations to control the leak will begin on Saturday. Nearly 50 per cent of the groundwork, including site preparation and equipment mobilisation, had already been completed, he added.
 
A second explosion was reported late on Thursday. ONGC Chairman Arun Kumar Singh is expected to visit the site over the weekend, sources said.  ALSO READ: ONGC to permanently cap leaking oil well in Assam's Sivasagar: CM Sarma
   
ONGC on Friday said it was preparing for the next phase of well control. “High-pressure water pumping is being carried out continuously in the range of 3,000-3,500 pounds per square inch (PSI) with a high discharge rate of around 19-20 barrels per minute,” it said in a statement.
 
The total volume pumped was 2,200 barrels on Friday, with one intermittent junk shot forming a key component of the ongoing well control strategy.
 
As a precautionary measure, shielding of other wells within the cluster has been completed to ensure safety during the upcoming stages of well control. The gas composition has been tested and found to be within safe limits, providing additional assurance regarding the controlled nature of the current discharge.
 

More From This Section

TCS

TCS expands SDV capabilities with new centres in Germany and Romania

housing project, Real Estate, BSE Sensex, Mumbai

Prices of South Delhi luxury independent floors up 105% in 3 yrs: Report

Premiuminsurers, insurance

Insurers clock rise in parametric claims amid extreme weather events

Israel-Iran conflict

Impact of West Asia conflict on India Inc so far is limited: Crisil Ratings

Cognizant, Cognizant Technologies

Cognizant gets 21-acre plot in Andhra for 99 paise to build IT campus

Topics : ONGC Assam Gas leakage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon