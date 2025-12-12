Friday, December 12, 2025 | 07:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Average 50 days of employment per household under MGNREGS in five years

Average 50 days of employment per household under MGNREGS in five years

The flagship rural employment scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Dec 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

An average 50 days of employment per household was provided to workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) in the last five years, Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan informed the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

The flagship rural employment scheme guarantees up to 100 days of wage employment in every financial year to every household whose adult members volunteer to do unskilled manual work.

In a written reply in the Upper House, Paswan said in 2024-25, average days of employment provided per household under MGNREGS was 50.24.

The figures for previous years were similar.

In 2023-24, the average number of workdays per household was 52.07, in 2022-23 it was 47.84, in 2021-22 it was 50.07, and in 2020-21 it was 51.54.

 

Altogether, the average number of days of employment per household during the last five years comes to 50.35.

In his reply, Paswan also said the responsibility for implementation of the MGNREGS at ground level lies with the respective state or UT governments.

"The Ministry regularly reviews the implementation with State/UT in order to ensure adherence to the provisions of the Act and providing timely employment as per demand. In FY 2025-26 (as on 08.12.2025), 99.81 per cent of rural households demanding work have been offered employment," the MoS said.

MGNREGA Government Parliament

Dec 12 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

