Home / Industry / News / Bengaluru hosts half of India's mid-market GCCs, says Zinnov-KDEM report

Bengaluru hosts half of India's mid-market GCCs, says Zinnov-KDEM report

A Zinnov-KDEM report said Bengaluru accounts for half of India's mid-market GCCs, driven by engineering talent, ecosystem maturity, and Karnataka's GCC policy

GCC, Global capability center

India has about 1,760 GCCs, according to IT industry body Nasscom | Representative image: Shutterstock

Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru is becoming the hub for mid-market global capability centres (GCCs) in India, housing about half of such units at the end of March, helped by a higher maturity curve, depth in engineering talent, availability of niche skills, presence of GCC leaders, and the state’s favourable policies, a report said.
 
The report by Zinnov, in collaboration with the state government and Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said India’s technology capital has more than 230 mid-market GCCs out of the 480 in India, making it the epicentre of the next GCC growth wave. These centres employ about 74,000 people.
 
Mid-market GCCs are those set up by mid-sized companies with annual revenue between $100 million and $1 billion. They focus on delivering high-value, specialised services while maintaining a leaner operating model compared with their larger peers.
   
Nilesh Thakker, president of Zinnov’s globalisation excellence practice, said the smaller centres run on lean teams that ship code quickly, own P&L responsibilities, and drive core product development across AI, cloud, cybersecurity, and analytics for their parent organisations.
 
“These centres arrive with a clear brief: do a few things, and do them exceptionally well. That pace is possible because Karnataka already supplies what they need: a deep pool of digital talent, start-ups that double as idea laboratories, universities,” he added.

India has about 1,760 GCCs, according to IT industry body Nasscom, which expects the number to touch 2,000 in the next few years. The sector has hired more than the IT services industry over the past two years, as growth slowed in the latter. There are more than 500 GCCs with AI capabilities, up from just over 200 in 2023, with a holistic global AI charter.
 
While the focus initially has been on large GCCs, mostly technology centres of big US and European banks, over the last few years smaller GCCs requiring a few hundred people have been on the rise in India.
 
“The government of Karnataka remains unwavering in its commitment to enabling this growth. The state launched India’s first-of-its-kind GCC policy, alongside the visionary ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative, which aims to decentralise growth, improve ease of doing business, and foster innovation across emerging cities,” Priyank Kharge, Karnataka’s minister of Information technology & biotechnology and rural development & panchayat raj, said on Tuesday.
 
Smaller GCCs now make up about 27 per cent of the country’s total GCC ecosystem, showing the segment’s steady growth momentum. These centres, according to experts, are no longer just delivery hubs but strategic innovation partners for global enterprises.
 
US mid-market companies continue to hedge their bets on the southern state, drawn by talent, ecosystem maturity, and expansion potential. Out of the total units, 79 per cent are from the US and five per cent from the UK. In terms of vertical mix, 67 per cent are from the software and internet sector and 10 per cent from telecom.
 
BV Naidu, chairman of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM), said the state stands out as a strategic hub, particularly within the software and internet sector, which leads in both the national and state contexts. “The fact that over 50 per cent of mid-market GCCs in Karnataka have site leaders holding dual roles, combining GCC leadership with global or business unit responsibilities, highlights the strategic value these centres bring,” he added.
 
The report said the mid-market centres in Bengaluru are operating at a high growth velocity of 1.4 times the national average, aided by focused mandates, lean governance, tighter headquarter alignment, and presence of leaders at N-1 and N-2 levels. About 48 per cent of India’s engineering talent for these centres is based in Karnataka, nearly 1.7 times the national average.
 

Topics : Bengaluru Indian investments into GCC Nasscom Karnataka

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

