Branded residences, resorts in India to hit $1 bn by 2027: Fine Acers

Branded residences, resorts in India to hit $1 bn by 2027: Fine Acers

The branded hotels segment registered a strong 17 per cent growth in the last fiscal. To meet the increasing demand, the pace of room additions, which has increased since last fiscal

This leap corresponds to the changing aspirations of Indian ultra-high net worth customers towards investment-driven luxury. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

The market size of branded residences and resorts will reach USD 1 billion by 2027, luxury resort developer Fine Acers said on Tuesday.

The market is expected to grow at 11-12 per cent in 2025-26 and 15 per cent by 2030, Fine Acers said in a statement.

Domestic leisure and business travel will continue to be the primary demand driver while growing traction in the MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) segment and pickup in foreign tourist arrivals will provide additional fillip, it added.

The branded hotels segment registered a strong 17 per cent growth in the last fiscal. To meet the increasing demand, the pace of room additions, which has increased since last fiscal, is expected to pick up further and majorly through the asset-light management contract route, it stated.

 

According to Fine Acers, the branded residences market is growing at 11 per cent YoY. However, a positive economic trend, urban affluence and demand for lifestyle investment properties are expected to boost growth in the future, it said.

Major cities such as Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Bengaluru, and Pune have emerged as key markets for branded residences, and emerging markets such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad are growing rapidly, the company said.

This leap corresponds to the changing aspirations of Indian ultra-high net worth customers towards investment-driven luxury.

India presently holds 3 per cent of the global supply for branded residences and resorts, it said. "We expect India to contribute at least 22 per cent of the overall global supply by the end of this decade," it added. It is attracting international brands, such as Wyndham, Marriott and Accor, as well as native innovators like Fine Acers.

Topics : Resorts in India Real Estate Real estate firms

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

