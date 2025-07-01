Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CCI approves British Int'l investment in ReNew Photovoltaics solar business

CCI approves British Int'l investment in ReNew Photovoltaics solar business

British International Investment plc is a development finance institution, wholly owned by the UK Government, which provides scarce and patient capital to private sector entrepreneurs

Competition Commission of India

The investment will be made in ReNew Photovoltaics, the company's dedicated solar manufacturing subsidiary in India. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday approved British International Investment's proposal to acquire a stake in solar manufacturing firm ReNew Photovoltaics.

British International Investment plc is a development finance institution, wholly owned by the UK Government, which provides scarce and patient capital to private sector entrepreneurs in developing countries.

"The proposed combination relates to an investment by the acquirer (British International Investment) in the target (ReNew Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd) through subscription to securities of the target," CCI said in a release.

Renew Photovoltaics is engaged in the manufacturing of solar modules and cells in India.

"CCI approves the proposed investment by British International Investment plc in ReNew Photovoltaics Pvt Ltd," the competition watchdog said in a post on X.

 

Also Read

PremiumRavneet Kaur, Chairperson, Competition Commission of India (Illustration: Binay Sihha)

A watchdog's watchlist: Meet Ravneet Kaur, the 1st woman ever to head CCI

Competition Commission of India

Dentsu India admits to being CCI whistleblower in ad cartel investigation

Premiumquick commerce companies

In a first, CCI probes allegations against quick-commerce companies

Mahindra

CCI okays Mahindra's proposal to buy 59% stake in SML Isuzu for ₹555 cr

Delhivery

CCI clears Delhivery's ₹1,400 crore acquisition of Ecom Express stake

Last month, ReNew Energy Global Plc announced that it has secured an investment of Rs 870 crore (around USD 100 million) from British International Investment to accelerate the growth of its solar manufacturing business in India.

The investment will be made in ReNew Photovoltaics, the company's dedicated solar manufacturing subsidiary in India.

Established in 2021, ReNew Photovoltaics comprises an operational 6.4 GW solar PV module facility and a 2.5 GW solar cell facility, located in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and Dholera, Gujarat.

BII's investment will be primarily utilised to grow the business and expand the company's manufacturing capacity through the construction of a new 4 GW TOPCon cell facility in Dholera, Gujarat. Post-expansion, ReNew's total manufacturing capacity will be approximately 6.4 GW of modules and 6.4 GW of cells.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC revives Crocs' plea against Indian footwear cos copying its design

Brokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

CCI orders probe into Asian Paints over alleged abuse of dominance

PremiumChandra Sekhar Pemmasani, Chandra Sekhar, Pemmasani

India should have 10% of 6G patents by 2030, says Chandra Pemmasani

Luxmi group

Kolkata's Luxmi Group acquires majority stake in UK's Brew Tea Co.

Housing sales to remain steady at 10–12% on luxury demand, low rates

Housing sales to remain steady at 10-12% on luxury demand, low rates

Topics : CCI renewable energy solar energy Investments

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayNothing Phone 3 and Headphone 1 LaunchUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon