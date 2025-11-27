Centre files curative plea against SC ruling on states' mineral tax powers

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
The Union government has moved the Supreme Court with a curative petition challenging last year’s nine-judge bench ruling that affirmed the states’ authority to impose taxes on mining rights and mineral-bearing lands.
In July 2024, the eight-judge majority had affirmed that states have the authority to levy taxes on mineral rights and would not be limited by the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (MMDR Act). A nine-judge bench concluded that royalties and dead rent did not fulfil the characteristics of a tax, and therefore did not come under the MMDR Act.
The matter was referred to a nine-judge bench in 2011 due to perceived conflicts in previous judgments by five-judge and seven-judge benches in related cases.
What did the 2024 Supreme Court ruling decide?
The court said that royalty payments under the MMDR Act were not in the nature of a tax, and that the power to levy tax on mineral rights rested with state legislatures. A subsequent plea by the Centre seeking to restrict the effect of that ruling to future cases was rejected in August 2024. The court, however, clarified that while states could recover past dues, the claims could not go back earlier than April 1, 2005, and permitted staggered payments by assessees over a twelve-year period beginning April 2026. The Union’s review petition against the verdict was dismissed in October 2024.
Why has the Centre now filed a curative petition?
On Thursday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi that a curative petition has now been filed. He made the submission in response to a counsel’s mention seeking an early hearing of more than 80 pending appeals that were remitted to regular benches after the larger bench’s decision.
The Solicitor General suggested that the curative petition be heard first. The CJI indicated the matter could be taken up in January 2026.
Who were the judges on the nine-judge bench and what did they hold?
The nine-judge bench that delivered the July 2024 judgment was headed by then Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and included Justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, BV Nagarathna, JB Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, Ujjal Bhuyan, SC Sharma and AG Masih. Justice Nagarathna authored the sole dissent.
The majority held that royalty payable under Section 9 of the MMDR Act is a contractual consideration for extraction rights and not a statutory levy in the nature of tax. It reasoned that royalty arises from the lessee-lessor relationship over mineral land, while taxation is a sovereign act for public purposes. Accordingly, the ruling confirmed that state legislatures are competent to impose taxes on mineral rights in addition to royalties prescribed under the central law.
What is a curative petition in Indian law?
A curative petition is the last chance available for protection from the consequences of an injustice in the court after a review petition is dismissed or has been exhausted.