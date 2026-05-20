Centre defends Yes Bank AT1 bond write-down before Supreme Court

The Central government on Wednesday defended the Rs 8,415-crore write-down of Yes Bank ’s Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds, arguing that the decision was necessary to protect depositors and ensure the lender’s survival during the 2020 reconstruction exercise.

Appearing for the Union government, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta placed before the court the Cabinet resolution linked to the Centre’s March 2020 decision that paved the way for the write-down of the AT1 bonds.

Mehta’s submissions came during the hearing in the case on Wednesday. During the hearing, the apex court pulled up the finance ministry and asked for a copy of the Cabinet resolution, details of the minutes of the meeting in which the decision was taken, and other related documents on the basis of which the decision to write down the AT1 bonds was taken.

The Centre, along with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and State Bank of India ( SBI ), argued that the write-down of the bonds was consistent with the design of the financial instrument, which is meant to absorb losses when a bank becomes financially unviable.

The government maintained that the framework was intended to shield depositors and preserve financial stability.

Each AT1 bond carries a face value of Rs 10 lakh. Such instruments, however, are popular among investors despite the risk of write-down during periods of financial distress as they offer returns exceeding 9 per cent, Mehta told the court.

Highlighting the broader ramifications of the dispute, the Centre submitted that banks have collectively issued over Rs 1 lakh crore worth of AT1 bonds and warned that lenders could face severe risks if write-downs are disallowed after breach of RBI-prescribed capital thresholds.

The government further stated that SBI had infused close to Rs 8,000 crore into Yes Bank during the reconstruction process on the understanding that the AT1 bonds would be written down.

“The RBI senior officials meet, they decide what to do, who to invite, who will infuse the fund, who will ensure that the bank is saved, how the bank will be saved, what are the considerations, etc. Ultimately, my Lord, the SBI, if I may say so, was persuaded that you, being the largest bank, you invest...approximately Rs 8,000 crore,” Mehta argued.

“They (SBI) understood the RBI circular that we are dealing with a bond series, which can be written down, but otherwise there would be no bank or nobody who would infuse its equity if its equity is going to be diluted,” Mehta added.

The Supreme Court is hearing appeals filed by Yes Bank and the RBI against a 2023 Bombay High Court judgment that had set aside the write-down of the AT1 bonds.

In January, the apex court stayed the High Court’s ruling and issued notices to bondholders.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the Bench described the complete write-down as an “extreme” step and sought clarity on the legal provisions authorising the bank and the RBI to take such action.

The court had also directed the petitioners to provide a detailed classification of bondholders based on their exposure, while observing that small investors should not be adversely affected.

The court has also asked all stakeholders to compile a note of their submissions and submit it to the court within a week. The matter is likely to be taken up again in July.

The dispute stems from the RBI-led reconstruction plan for Yes Bank in March 2020, under which AT1 bonds worth more than Rs 8,300 crore were written down.

During previous hearings in the case, Yes Bank argued that the bond write-down action was in line with RBI’s Basel III capital norms requiring such instruments to absorb losses before a bank reconstruction takes effect.

Bondholders, represented by Axis Trustee Services, challenged the decision, contending that the Yes Bank administrator lacked the authority to approve the write-off and that only the RBI could authorise such a measure.

The “scheme” refers to the Yes Bank Reconstruction Scheme, 2020, framed by the RBI under the Banking Regulation Act after Yes Bank faced a severe financial crisis in March 2020. In simple terms, it was the rescue plan designed to prevent the bank from collapsing.

According to the bondholders, once the scheme came into force and the new board was constituted, the administrator’s powers effectively ceased.

They also contended that the write-off disrupted the usual hierarchy of losses because equity shareholders retained some value while AT1 bondholders were completely wiped out. According to the investors, bondholders should not have been treated worse than shareholders.

According to data placed before the court, Sebi had found that 1,346 retail investors had invested around Rs 679 crore in the AT1 bonds. Of them, 1,311 were existing Yes Bank customers who had invested nearly Rs 663 crore.

Sebi had also flagged that 277 customers prematurely withdrew fixed deposits worth about Rs 80 crore and reinvested the money into the AT1 instruments.

Institutional investors in the bonds included Nippon Mutual Fund, Barclays, Kotak Mutual Fund, Franklin Templeton, 63 Moons, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Reliance Industries.