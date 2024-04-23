Child should be assigned flight seat beside parent: DGCA to airlines

A child who is less than 12 years of age must be allocated a seat beside at least one parent during the check-in process, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) told airlines on Tuesday.

On November 10 last year, Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh wrote to Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam, expressing concern about airlines charging separately for seat selection during web check-in. He pointed out that offering free mandatory web check-in and later charging for seat selection misleads consumers and amounts to "unfair trade practice" under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.





ALSO READ: This Vijay Kedia-owned stock surges 19% on heavy volumes, nears record high Vualnam responded on November 30, saying that the airlines were free to charge when passengers opted to avail “preferential seats” during the web check-in process under the current rules.

On Tuesday, the DGCA stated that the air transport circular on unbundling of services and fees by scheduled airlines—which allows airlines to charge for excess baggage, preferential seats, meals, snacks, drinks, and carriage of musical instruments—is being modified, as it has come to know about various instances wherein children below the age of 12 years were not seated with a parent or guardian.

"Such unbundled services are provided on an 'opt-in' basis by airlines and are not mandatory in nature. There is also a provision for auto seat assignment to the passengers who have not selected any seat for web check-in before scheduled departure," it noted.

“Airlines shall ensure that children up to the age of 12 years are allocated seats with at least one of their parents or guardians, who are travelling on the same PNR, and a record of the same shall be maintained,” the DGCA mentioned.