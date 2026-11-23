The Ministry of Coal (CoalMin) has made mechanised loading infrastructure mandatory across all coal and lignite mines and prescribed blast-free mining as the default extraction method under revised guidelines for preparing mining and mine-closure plans.

The guidelines, issued on November 20, allow drilling and blasting only where blast-free technology is technically unfeasible or commercially unviable. Mine operators opting for the conventional method will have to provide justification for doing so. Under the previous guidelines issued in January 2025, mechanised loading and blast-free mining were preferred options.

The revised norms also require mines with a peak rated capacity of 2 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) or more to include arrangements for coal evacuation through modes other than road transport in their mining plans. Such arrangements are to be implemented within five years of commencement of production, as far as practicable.

The earlier guidelines had mandated non-road evacuation for mines with a peak rated capacity of more than 2 mtpa, but did not prescribe the same five-year implementation timeline.

The ministry has changed the basis for earmarking mine-closure funds for community development and livelihood-related activities. Under the 2025 guidelines, at least 25 per cent of the five-yearly amount deposited in the escrow account was to be used for such activities. Under the new framework, at least 25 per cent of the amount claimed for reimbursement in the 6th, 11th, and16th years, and every 5th year thereafter, must be spent on community development and livelihood-related activities.

The revised guidelines also provide for tighter enforcement of mine-closure obligations. The Coal Controller can issue a written notice stating the department’s intention to forfeit escrow funds if there are reasonable grounds to believe, based on the preceding two years, that closure activities are not being carried out. Forfeiture, however, requires approval from the central government, and the funds are to be used for mine-closure activities.

The payment and enforcement framework for escrow contributions has also been revised. While the base rates of ₹14 lakh per hectare for opencast mines and ₹2 lakh per hectare for underground mines, along with the annual 5 per cent escalation, have been retained, the new guidelines prescribe suspension of the mining plan if dues remain unpaid by December 31 of the financial year following the year in which payment was due. If the dues remain unpaid for six months after suspension, the central government may withdraw the mining plan approval on the Coal Controller’s recommendation.

The ministry said the revised guidelines aim to optimise extraction of coal and lignite while minimising waste, improving operational efficiency, and promoting systematic and scientific mining. They also seek to strengthen safety, encourage the adoption of advanced technologies, and incorporate restoration and environmental safeguards into mining plans.

The guidelines will come into force 30 days after their issuance. Mining plans uploaded on the Single Window Clearance System before their commencement will continue to be governed by the January 2025 guidelines.