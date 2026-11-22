Non-coal mining projects spread up to 500 hectares (ha) will now be appraised for environmental clearance at the state level.

This threshold was 250 hectares earlier.

In a notification dated November 18, the Union Environment Ministry said that the amendment would help further decentralise the environment clearance process for such projects.

It also noted that state-level bodies -- State Environment Impact Assessment Authorities (SEIAA) and State Expert Appraisal Committees (SEAC) -- already examine coal mining projects of up to 500 ha.

While the SEIAA grants environmental clearances, the SEAC advises it in appraising the project.

Under the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Notification, 2006, projects are categorised based on their size and potential impacts.

Category A projects are appraised by the Centre-level Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) and Category B projects by SEIAAs and SEACs.

The ministry's notification highlighted that the eligibility criteria, such as qualifications and experience, for experts nominated in the EACs and SEACs are identical.

"In this regard, it is a fact that equal level of expertise is available in the State Level Expert Appraisal Committees as compared to the Expert Appraisal Committees," the notification added.

It further noted that the SEIAAs have gained substantial experience over the past two decades in the EC appraisal process.

A draft notification regarding this amendment was issued in July this year, and the change was formally notified on November 18, revising the EIA Notification of 2006.