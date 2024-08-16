Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Industry / News / Construction equipment sales rise 5% to 28,902 units in Q1 FY25: ICEMA

Construction equipment sales rise 5% to 28,902 units in Q1 FY25: ICEMA

The report further said the growth was a result of increasing year-on-year sales in three of the five main equipment segments of the CE industry in the April-June 2024 period

real estate construction building

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's construction equipment industry witnessed a 5 per cent rise in sales to 28,902 units during the April-June quarter of 2024-25, a report said on Friday.
As per the data released by the Indian Construction Equipment Manufacturers' Association (ICEMA), the construction equipment (CE) industry had sold 27,577 units in the same period of the previous fiscal.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The first quarter sales of construction equipment in FY2024-25 grew 5 per cent on a year-on-year basis from 27,577 units in Q1 FY2023-24 to 28,902 units in Q1 FY2024-25," it said.
The report further said the growth was a result of increasing year-on-year sales in three of the five main equipment segments of the CE industry in the April-June 2024 period.
"These were earthmoving equipment with a 5 per cent increase, road construction equipment with a 9 per cent increase, and concrete equipment with a growth of 11 per cent.
"Material handling equipment and material processing equipment, on the other hand, clocked 3 per cent and 4 per cent reduction in sales in Q1 FY25 as compared to Q1 FY24," it added.

More From This Section

mining

Mining corporation revamps decision-making to fast-track projects

real estate

Delhi-NCR gets max real estate investment in Jan-Jun at $633.3 mn: Report

energy sector, power, electricity

Energy storage investments double to $15.4 bn in 1st half of 2024: Mercom

Premiumdhaba

A new recipe: Dhabas to whet tourists' appetite in Uttar Pradesh

civil aviation

Mounting trouble: Indian carriers least punctual in last six months

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the report, however, said the total sales figures for Q1 FY25 were 29 per cent lower than 40,965 units sold in Q4 FY24.
As per ICEMA, of the total 28,902 units of construction equipment sold in Q1 FY25, 26,020 units were sold in the domestic market, while 2,882 units were exported.
The earthmoving equipment segment sold 19,858 units while the sales of material handling equipment stood at 3,760 units, concrete equipment at 3,199 units, road construction equipment at 1,457 units and material processing equipment at 628 units in the first quarter of FY 2024-25.
On a month-on-month basis, sales in June 2024, at 9,363 units, recorded a 2 per cent de-growth compared to May 2024, and there was a 5 per cent increase over the 8,889 units of sales recorded in June 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

q1 results, company quarter 1

India Cements posts consolidated net profit of Rs 58.5 crore in Q1

PremiumDLF, real estate

DLF's growth potential anchors market confidence, brick by brick

World Trade Centre- Brigade Enterprises

Bhutani Group acquires stake in WTC Noida to complete stalled projects

Amit Jain, Sterling and Wilson Solar Limited (SWSL

Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy reports Rs 4.8 cr profit in Q1 profits

construction labour worker

BCD group bags order worth Rs 184 cr for housing project in Bengaluru

Topics : Construction Construction equipment sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayAmrit Udyan Booking DetailsWeather UpdateSaraswati Saree Depot IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon