The government is looking towards newer financing models for the infrastructure sector through a renewed focus on public-private partnerships, Economic Affairs Secretary Anuradha Thakur told industry leaders, urging the industry to address wage stagnation to stimulate demand in the economy.

Addressing business leaders at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) annual general meeting on Thursday, Thakur said the industry-government partnership on infrastructure needed to be enhanced. “Now it's time that we take our partnership forward (in) the infrastructure PPPs (and work on) what would be the road map because we don't want to slip up again, we don't want over-enthusiasm again. We want sure footing in which the industry can come in, partner, leverage government budgets and move forward in an accelerated manner,” Thakur said.

The DEA secretary recalled that while PPPs were accelerating earlier, around the time the National Highways Authority of India first came up, inadequately analysed traffic projections and irrational lending by banks derailed this momentum, particularly in the road sector.

Thakur acknowledged the industry's demand for a new development finance institution (DFI). “In our conversations we have spoken about the fact that long tenor lending for the manufacturing and project finance space is something that probably the industry is feeling the need for, that very strong banks with strong balance sheets are there. So we will look into not only the merits, but how that can be shaped up,” Thakur said, adding that three very big DFIs active earlier were wound up as they ran into some issues.

The DEA secretary urged business leaders to strengthen their linkages with micro, small and medium enterprises for capacity building and liquidity flows.

In large infrastructure projects, private developers financed and built highways while recovering their investments through toll collections during the concession period under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) toll model. A report by a committee constituted by the DEA in 2015 said several projects became unviable under this model due to lower-than-expected traffic and high construction costs, alongside excessive borrowing, a shortage of funds with developers and inadequate checks by banks before lending, leading to a slowdown in infrastructure PPP projects.

Consequently, later models like engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and the hybrid annuity model (HAM) factored in traffic and revenue risks. “The government responded by…moving on to EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contracts, and then coming up with the new HAM (Hybrid Annuity Model) model which has really put us back on firm footing in pushing our road sector,” Thakur said.

The central government has accounted for the bulk of infrastructure spending recently. For instance, it accounted for 49 per cent of such investments between 2019 and 2023, according to the Economic Survey 2024-25.

Underlining the slew of reforms that saw people move above the extreme poverty and poverty lines, Thakur urged industry leaders to address wage stagnation, holding that higher wages could stimulate demand and strengthen the virtuous cycle of economic expansion.

“You all need to look into that... It stimulates demand, then the virtuous cycle again steps up," she said, adding that the government, industry and communities needed to enter into a “golden handshake” with each other to accelerate economic growth.