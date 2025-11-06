Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Delhi HC questions Patanjali ad calling rival Chyawanprash brands 'dhoka'

Delhi HC questions Patanjali ad calling rival Chyawanprash brands 'dhoka'

Delhi HC flags Patanjali ad calling rival Chyawanprash brands "dhoka", says comparative claims are fine but disparaging others may amount to misrepresentation

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court reserved its order after hearing both sides. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Thursday raised concerns over a Patanjali Ayurved television commercial that termed all Chyawanprash products, except its own, as “dhoka” (fraud).
 
Hearing Dabur India’s plea seeking an interim injunction against the advertisement, Justice Tejas Karia observed that while a company is free to claim its product is superior to others, describing competitors’ products as “dhoka” could amount to disparagement.
 
The court reserved its order after hearing both sides.
 
Dabur approached the court objecting to a 25-second Patanjali advertisement titled “51 herbs. 1 truth. Patanjali Chyawanprash!”
 
In the commercial, a woman is seen telling her child, “chalo dhoka khao”, followed by Baba Ramdev saying that most people are being deceived in the name of Chyawanprash.
 

Also Read

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court upholds provident fund rules for international workers

gavel

Profit from bribe money invested in shares counts as crime proceeds: HC

fake ORS drinks

Delhi HC rejects plea against FSSAI order banning ORS labels on drinks

gavel

No law student can be barred from exams over lack of attendance: Delhi HC

Delhi High Court

Delhi HC asks Wankhede, Red Chillies, Netflix to reply in defamation case

 
Appearing for Dabur, senior advocate Sandeep Sethi argued that the commercial was clearly disparaging as Dabur holds over 60 per cent of the Chyawanprash market.
 
He said that by suggesting all other Chyawanprash brands are “dhoka”, Patanjali had maligned an entire category of licensed ayurvedic products manufactured under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.
 
“The defendants have branded every other Chyawanprash manufacturer as deceptive. If they had a specific grievance, they should have named the company,” Sethi said, adding that such statements, coming from a self-styled yoga guru, could mislead consumers.
 
He noted that the advertisement had already garnered over nine crore views in less than a week.
 
Representing Patanjali, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar defended the commercial as a form of permissible puffery, arguing that “dhoka” was merely a creative expression implying that Patanjali’s product was superior, not that others were fake or spurious.
 
“All I am saying is that our Chyawanprash is more effective, while others are ordinary,” he said.
 
Justice Karia, however, pointed out that the word “dhoka” carries a negative connotation.
 
“You can call others ordinary or inferior, but calling them dhoka is different. It implies fraud,” the judge remarked. He said while comparative advertising is permissible, crossing into disparagement is not.
 
Earlier, a single-judge bench had partly restrained Patanjali from using certain phrases in its previous advertisement, such as “Why settle for ordinary Chyawanprash made with 40 herbs?” This decision was later modified by a division bench, which directed the company to remove that specific reference.

More From This Section

Google Map

Google integrates its LLM Gemini with Maps for better navigation

IBC, Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Timelines, judicial clarity in PMLA cases key to IBBI circular's successpremium

Gig workers

IFAT urges govt to implement social security framework for gig workers

Tata motors

From Tata Motors to Raymond: Why top Indian firms are taking demerger route

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Overcapacity in solar manufacturing to impact firms' profitability: ICRApremium

Topics : Delhi High Court Patanjali Ayurved Dabur India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayNintendo Store App LaunchedMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon