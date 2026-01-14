Delhi HC restores ban on diabetes FDC drugs; proof of harm not needed

The Delhi High Court has reinstated the prohibition on two fixed-dose combination drugs prescribed for Type II diabetes, ruling that the Centre acted within its statutory mandate to safeguard public health. The restriction dates back to twin notifications issued in 2018, which prohibited the manufacture and sale of formulations combining glimepiride, pioglitazone and metformin in specified strengths. Those notifications had earlier been set aside by a single judge, prompting an appeal by the Union government.

Allowing the appeal, a Division Bench comprising Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar held that the single-judge decision improperly interfered with the statutory scheme under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. The Bench restored the ban, finding no infirmity in the Centre’s exercise of power.

The court further clarified the scope of Section 26A of the Act, holding that the government is not required to demonstrate actual or proven harm before prohibiting a drug. It is sufficient, the Bench said, if there is a reasonable likelihood that continued use of the medicine could pose a risk to human health.

Emphasising the precautionary character of the provision, the court noted that the statutory threshold focuses on potential or foreseeable danger rather than demonstrable injury, underscoring that public health protection permits regulatory intervention at the stage of risk itself.

“We are of the considered opinion that the statutory standard prescribed under Section 26A of the Drugs Act does not require the establishment of actual or proven harm to human beings. The legislative intent underlying the provision is clearly precautionary in nature and is satisfied once it is shown that the use of a drug is likely to involve risk to human health. The focus of the inquiry, therefore, is not on demonstrable injury but on the potential or foreseeable risk arising from continued use of the drug,” the court observed.