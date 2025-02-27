Thursday, February 27, 2025 | 10:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dish CEO seeks rollout of Trai recommendation on reducing DTH licensing fee

Dish CEO seeks rollout of Trai recommendation on reducing DTH licensing fee

On February 21, Trai, to ease the financial burden on DTH operators, recommended a reduction in the authorisation fee from the current eight per cent to just three per cent of AGR

Manoj Dobhal

He urged the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to act swiftly as it can drive long-term sustainability and growth of the DTH industry, which is currently struggling. | File Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

The government should immediately implement sectoral regulator Trai's recommendation to reduce the licensing fee from the current 8 per cent to 3 per cent of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), said Dish TV CEO Manoj Dobhal on Thursday.

He urged the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) to act swiftly as it can drive long-term sustainability and growth of the DTH industry, which is currently struggling.  ALSO READ: Trai recommends slashing authorisation charges for DTH, radio services

"Implementing Trai's recommendations will unlock greater investment, foster innovation, and improve consumer access to quality services. A forward-looking regulatory approach is crucial for ensuring a competitive and thriving Pay TV ecosystem. We urge the MIB to expedite these much-needed reforms to support the industry's evolution in an increasingly digital landscape," Dobhal told PTI.

 

On February 21, Trai, to ease the financial burden on DTH operators, recommended a reduction in the authorisation fee from the current eight per cent to just three per cent of AGR.

The current licensing structure is placing the DTH industry in a precarious position, threatening the survival of service providers and the broader Pay TV ecosystem, he said.

Without immediate intervention, DTH players will continue to struggle under an unsustainable cost structure, limiting investment and hindering industry growth, Dobhal added.

"The DTH industry is at a pivotal moment, where decisive policy action can drive long-term sustainability and growth," he said.

When asked about the announcement of leading telecom services provider Bharti Airtel of merger talks with Tata Group for its loss-making Direct-To-Home (DTH) business, Dobhal said this is because the industry needs regulatory support.

"Tata Play and Airtel exploring the merger, even if there is no confirmation from any of them, the fact that the news is around establishes that the DTH industry needed the regulatory help in ensuring level playing field that would have saved lot of expenses and the same could be put in creating better offerings and a broader digital horizon," he said.

Airtel is holding discussions with the salt-to-software conglomerate for the merger of Bharti Telemedia, which offers cable and satellite TV services, with Tata Play, according to a regulatory filing from Sunil Bharti Mittal-led firm.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Dish TV TRAI telecom services

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

