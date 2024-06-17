While still in its early stages, quantum encryption has the potential to be far more secure than previous types of cryptographic algorithms and is even theoretically unhackable.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday announced two proposals—5G Intelligent Village and Quantum Encryption Algorithm (QEA)—aimed at catalysing innovation and technological advancement in the telecom sector.

Both proposals shall be funded under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) scheme of the DoT.

The 5G Intelligent Village Initiative aims to enable effective utilisation of Ultra-Reliable Low-Latency Communication (URLLC) and massive Machine Type Communication (mMTC) aspects of 5G in selected villages, showcasing the advantages of 5G connectivity, the Department said.

"Proposals can also include plans for establishing 5G connectivity in areas without existing coverage. This initiative aims to unite telecom service providers, sensor manufacturers, CCTV suppliers, and IoT providers on a single platform to explore and exploit the potential advantages of 5G, serving as a hub for research and development in this field," it said.

Meanwhile, creating an India-specific QEA will represent a cutting-edge approach to securing digital communication channels by leveraging the principles of quantum mechanics. The algorithm should ensure unparalleled security, alongside efficient and ultra-fast encryption capabilities, DoT believes.

While still in its early stages, quantum encryption has the potential to be far more secure than previous types of cryptographic algorithms and is even theoretically unhackable. Unlike traditional cryptography, which is built on mathematics, quantum cryptography is built on the laws of physics.

The Department has invited participants from industry, small businesses, start-ups, academia, and government departments involved in technology design, development, and commercialisation of telecom products and solutions.

These initiatives underscore DoT’s commitment to fostering indigenous R&D, promoting IP creation, and achieving inclusive digital growth across India, DoT said.