DPIIT asks industries to submit monthly production data since April 2022

DPIIT asks industries to submit monthly production data since April 2022

DPIIT

India's industrial production growth slowed to a three-month low of 3.2 per cent in December 2024 | Source: Enggsolution

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has asked manufacturing units to submit the monthly production statistics from April 2022 onwards for the new series of Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

The department develops policies and strategies for industrial development in the country in line with the needs of the stakeholders.

To meet this goal, monitoring industrial growth is necessary, and for that, the department has sought the unit's cooperation in providing the primary information on industrial production, the DPIIT has said in a communication.

"In line with the above, you are requested to submit the monthly production statistics from April 2022 till the latest month and subsequent months," it added.

 

The units can submit the data on a government portal.

"The data you submit goes on to find representation in the IIP. As you may be aware, the IIP is an important indicator of industrial growth of the Nation, and your cooperation in this effort is valuable," it said, adding that the statistics will not be used for any purpose other than monitoring industrial growth.

India's industrial production growth slowed to a three-month low of 3.2 per cent in December 2024, mainly due to poor performance of mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released last month.

The country's factory output is measured in terms of the IIP. The National Statistical Office (NSO) releases the data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : DPIIT Industrial production Index of Industrial Production

First Published: Mar 09 2025 | 11:39 AM IST

