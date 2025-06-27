Friday, June 27, 2025 | 12:28 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DS Group's Pulse candy clocks ₹750 cr, eyes ₹1,000 cr in next two yrs

The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) group, which distributes the brand through 35 lakh distributors, now plans to expand the brand into new formats to increase the brand's penetration

Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman, DS Group

"Pulse currently holds a 19 per cent share of India’s hard-boiled candy segment and has been growing consistently,” said Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, DS Group said.

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
Jun 27 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Pulse candy, launched in 2015, clocked a revenue of ₹750 crore in FY25, supported by a strong pan-India distribution network. The company now aims to grow this figure to ₹1,000 crore within two years, top executives said.
 
The Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group, which sells the brand through 3.5 million distributors, plans to expand Pulse into new consumer categories, including products for children to increase penetration among the under-18 demographic, and sugar-free options targeting health-conscious consumers.
 
“Pulse challenged the notion that candies were solely for children and strategically tapped into an overlooked demographic — adults. According to market data, Pulse currently holds a 19 per cent share of India’s hard-boiled candy segment and has been growing consistently,” said Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, DS Group told Business Standard.
   
The DS Group claims to hold the largest share of the ₹4,000-crore hard-boiled candy market, competing with Perfetti Van Melle India’s Alpenliebe, Parle’s Mango Bite, and ITC’s Candyman, among others. 

In 2024, the company’s confectionery category — of which Pulse candy is the largest contributor — crossed the ₹1,000-crore revenue milestone. It now aims to achieve a sales turnover of ₹5,000 crore by 2029, the year in which the company will mark 100 years of operations.
 
The company is now looking to increase brand presence among children. “We want to evolve the brand into a multi-format offering and cater to younger consumers, while also reaching health-conscious consumers with sugar-free options,” Kumar added.
 
Pulse has recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15 per cent, outpacing the 9 per cent CAGR of the overall hard-boiled candy segment. On the back of this growth, the company intends to scale Pulse to a ₹1,000-crore brand within two years, Kumar said.
 
“This consistent growth in revenue highlights the brand’s strong pull across both urban and rural markets, especially when the broader market dynamics have not been as buoyant,” he added.
 
The Pulse candy portfolio currently consists of 18 SKUs, including the popular imli-flavoured Golmol candies.
 
The homegrown conglomerate surpassed ₹10,000 crore in revenue in FY25, entering the list of the top 15 FMCG companies in India. This growth was primarily driven by its food and beverages segment, which contributes 42 per cent to total revenue.
 
The group is targeting a revenue of ₹20,000 crore by 2029.

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

