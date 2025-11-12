Wednesday, November 12, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Govt issues framework to settle compensation for cancelled coal mines

Govt issues framework to settle compensation for cancelled coal mines

The Ministry of Coal has finalised a valuation process for firms whose coal blocks were cancelled in 2014, marking a key step in resolving compensation claims for 62 mines across seven states

According to the document, valuations will cover "mine infrastructure excluding land and leasehold rights" for each coal block.

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

The Ministry of Coal has issued a detailed framework to decide the value of assets belonging to companies whose coal blocks were cancelled in 2014. The move follows a Delhi High Court order and aims to speed up the long-pending process of paying compensation to the former allottees.
 
What does the new coal mine compensation framework cover? 
“Out of the 204 coal mines listed in the Schedule-1 of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, 62 coal mines could not be re-allocated till date and compensation claims from prior allottees of these 62 coal mines are hereby invited as last and final opportunity," the ministry said in a notification.
   
This marks one of the final steps in resolving issues that arose after the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict cancelling 204 coal block allocations.
 
How will asset valuation be carried out? 

According to the document, valuations will cover “mine infrastructure excluding land and leasehold rights” for each coal block. This framework applies to 62 coal mines across seven states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.
 
Who are the affected companies? 
Prominent prior allottees listed include Ultratech Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others.
 
What are the compliance requirements for claimants?
Under the new system, companies must submit detailed year-wise data from FY2013–14 to FY2016–17, including asset values, depreciation, revaluations, and liabilities, within 15 days of the release of the notification.
 

Topics : Industry News Coal mines Supreme Court Coal

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

