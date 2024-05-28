Employers taking measures to promote diversity, gender parity, says report

A significant percentage of employers in India are taking active measures to promote diversity and gender parity through progressive policies, upskilling, and flexibility and have realigned their hiring strategies by mandating women hiring at every level across sectors, says a report.

According to New research conducted by ManpowerGroup India, 54 per cent of employers in India expressed optimism on their company's Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) initiatives being on track in increasing women participation at different levels, way above the global average of 46 per cent.

The survey that examined 3,150 Indian employers, noted that internal leadership development programmes are most effective to help retain and secure diversified talent.

Sector-wise, the Information Technology (IT) sector leads the way in strengthening its diversity ratio, closely followed by the healthcare and life sciences sector and financials and real estate sector, whereas the consumer goods and services sector has a long way to go.

"India's gender diversity is among the best worldwide and it is encouraging to see women participation in the workforce increasing at a rapid pace. Organisations have realigned their hiring strategies by mandating women hiring at every level across sectors," said Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director of ManpowerGroup India and Middle East.

Top-level management roles are the most likely to lag in the number of women candidates, the survey said and added that this presents the greatest opportunity for employers to make a significant impact on their workforce.

The survey further noted that 80 per cent of employers said technology enhances flexibility and promotes gender equality, with 77 per cent voicing that tech advancements have supported this cause.

Gulati expressed confidence in "India's ability to advance at a much faster growth rate if more and more women are added to the labour force."



On pay equity, the report said over half (58 per cent) of respondents report pay equity initiatives are on schedule, while the remaining 32 per cent are behind schedule and 10 per cent have no initiatives.

Information Technology, Communications Services, and Healthcare and Life Sciences are outpacing the other industries. Energy and Utilities are lagging.

According to the survey, employers expect most of the progress on gender equality to happen in the next two years. Even then, only 38 per cent of employers expect gender equality to be fully achieved in their organisation, compared to 21 per cent of organisations where gender equality is already fully achieved.

In the latest edition of the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, 3,150 employers from India were asked about their Diversity plans, progress and intentions, fostering diverse talent, and closing the gender gap.