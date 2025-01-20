Business Standard

Monday, January 20, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / EV sales must reach 50% by 2030 to achieve net zero goal: Bhupender Yadav

EV sales must reach 50% by 2030 to achieve net zero goal: Bhupender Yadav

He urged the auto industry to participate in the government's Green Credit programme to incentivize voluntary environmental actions

Bhupender Yadav

He said SIAM should promote circularity in vehicle production and help customers understand why it matters. (File Image: X)

PTI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday that electric vehicles should make up 50 per cent of all vehicle sales by 2030 to ensure the automotive sector stays on track to achieve the 2070 net zero emission target. 
Addressing the 3rd International Conference on Sustainable Circularity organized by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Yadav also said India now sells more cars annually than the population of some countries but this achievement comes with a responsibility to keep the air clean and the environment healthy. 
"Rising vehicle sales is good news for the economy... And if we work together, we can ensure this is not bad news for the environment either," he said. 
 
The minister said EV sales are projected to reach nearly 35 per cent of the total vehicle sales in 2030. "To bring the auto sector on track with the 2070 net zero goal, this share needs to reach 50 per cent." The minister said EV sales in India are projected to reach 10 million units by the end of the decade, creating five million jobs. 
He said the EV fleet could cut CO2 emissions by five metric tonnes by 2030, and this reduction could rise to 110–380 metric tonnes by 2050 Yadav mentioned that though EVs are environment-friendly as they do not emit pollutants, it is important to note that their batteries are charged by electricity. 

Also Read

Only 12 of 82 approved applicants, or nearly 15 per cent, under the production-linked incentive scheme for the automobile and auto component industry (PLI-Auto) have achieved the mandated 50 per cent domestic value addition (DVA) target, according to

Minda Corp: Partnership with Flash Electronics bodes well for EV expansion

Parth Jindal

Windsor has created much-needed disruption in EV market: Parth Jindal

auto exports, exports, car export

China's auto exports may be slow in 2025, EV shipments to face zero growth

BYD

Chinese workers found in 'slave-like conditions' at BYD's Brazil facility

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

India's EV market to reach Rs 20 trn by 2030, create 50 mn jobs: Gadkari

He urged the auto industry to participate in the government's Green Credit programme to incentivize voluntary environmental actions. 
The minister said that adopting circular practices in India's manufacturing could add USD 624 billion to the economy each year by 2050. 
He said SIAM should promote circularity in vehicle production and help customers understand why it matters.

More From This Section

Sugar

Govt allows export of 1 mn tonnes sugar in ongoing 2024-25 season

Jobs

Most professionals in India looking for new job in 2025: LinkedIn research

Mansukh L Mandaviya, Mansukh L

Infra needs Rs 15 trn annual outlay for 'Viksit Bharat' goal: Mandaviya

fact check, Technology

India at forefront of age defined by technological evolution: WEF report

Amitabh Bachchan, Amitabh

Amitabh Bachchan sells his duplex apartment in Mumbai for Rs 83 cr

Topics : EV market Electric Vehicles Electric vehicles in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEDonald Trump Swearing in Time TodayDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon