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Home / Industry / News / FSSAI pulls up Red Bull, 5 other energy drink makers over misleading claims

FSSAI pulls up Red Bull, 5 other energy drink makers over misleading claims

Several beverage brands marketing themselves as "energy drinks" were making functional or therapeutic claims that are not allowed under local laws, the FSSAI said

energy drinks, red bull

| Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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By Satviki Sanjay
 
India’s food regulator has issued notices to at least six energy-drink makers including Red Bull GmBH’s local unit, for allegedly making misleading claims, tightening oversight of a rapidly expanding category in the country.
 
Several beverage brands marketing themselves as “energy drinks” were making functional or therapeutic claims that are not allowed under local laws, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in an Instagram post late Wednesday.
 
Brands named include Pepsico India Holdings Pvt.’s Adrenaline Rush, Monster Energy, Reliance Industries Ltd.’s Campa Energy Drink, Hell Energy Pvt.’s Hell Drink and Red Bull.
   
The regulator said claims such as “vitalizes body and mind,” “enhances focus,” or “boosts energy levels” are not permissible for food products. India has not notified any standards for energy drinks, it added.
 
India’s energy-drinks market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2034, according to the IMARC group, driven by urbanization, a large youth population, and rising fitness awareness. Some brands, including Red Bull, have been sold in India for nearly two decades.
 
The FSSAI has stepped up enforcement in recent years. Last year, it barred makers of sugar-based rehydration drinks from labeling their products as Oral Rehydration Solution unless they met the World Health Organization’s formula.
 

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First Published: Jul 02 2026 | 12:19 PM IST

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