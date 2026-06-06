Google leases 617,000 sq ft in Atrium Place, to pay ₹671 cr over 5 years

Google India has leased approximately 617,000 square feet of office space at Atrium Place, Gurugram, for a total rent of ₹671 crore over a period of five years, according to transaction documents accessed by Propstack.

Under the agreement, Google will pay a monthly rent of around ₹10.55 crore to lease 617,448 square feet of office space in Tower 1 of Atrium Place — a joint venture between DLF and Hines — at a lease rate of ₹171 per square foot.

The company has also deposited ₹63.65 crore as security. The lease includes a 15 per cent rent escalation every three years, the documents, registered in April 2026, showed.

The fresh lease, which commenced on October 1, 2025, covers floors two to 16 of the commercial tower.

The deal follows Google's leasing of 550,000 square feet of office space from managed workspace provider TableSpace in 2025. The firm had also renewed its lease for around 870,000 square feet of office space in East Bengaluru's Doddanekkundi in the same year, with an annual rental commitment of ₹90 crore.

The deal comes at a time when DLF's commercial assets in Gurugram are seeing a spurt in demand.

Last week, Airbnb leased 46,437 square feet of office space for its global capability centre (GCC) at Gurugram's DLF Cyber City for a period of five years at a starting monthly rent of around ₹61.53 lakh.

Market observers note that technology leaders are committing to long-term, high-value leases at more than ₹130 per square foot, indicating that demand for Grade A commercial infrastructure remains robust.

GCCs led office leasing in India during the January-March 2026 period, contributing 9.1 million square feet (msf), or 44 per cent of the overall 20.7 msf absorbed during the period.