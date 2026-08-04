Govt to question Meta on CSAM, WhatsApp username issue, account takedowns

The government is likely to meet senior global executives from social media conglomerate Meta on Wednesday and question them on a range of issues, including the intermediary’s handling of child sexual abuse material (CSAM), concerns surrounding WhatsApp usernames, and the treatment of prominent and verified accounts across the company’s platforms, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the launch of Voice of India, an independent multimodal artificial intelligence (AI) evaluation platform developed jointly by Indian Institute of Technology Madras-backed AI4Bharat and Josh Talks AI.

“There are a range of issues. The issue of CSAM was raised with them, so we will want to understand what measures have been taken to tackle that. There are also issues around synthetically generated information, so those will be raised as well. And, of course, when it comes to prominent personalities, especially those that have verified accounts, if there is a takedown of content, there have to be safeguards,” Krishnan said.

The meeting is also likely to see senior officials from the IT Ministry question Meta about the protocols it has in place to deal with these issues, why they have “not been working the way they are supposed to”, and the challenges involved, he said.

Earlier this week, the government sent a summons to Meta’s president of global affairs, Joel Kaplan, asking him to appear in person and explain the company’s content moderation policies.

Kaplan, who took over the role in January 2025, was sent the summons on Tuesday after Meta explained why Modi’s post, in which he addressed protesting students about the measures the government was taking against examination paper leaks, had been taken down. Meta has since said that the post was removed because of an error in its automated content policies. The company has also apologised for the unintentional takedown.

Meta has been in the government’s crosshairs over the past few weeks because of multiple issues. Earlier this year, the government asked Meta not to roll out the username feature for its users until concerns over potential misuse, including impersonation, fraud and online scams, were addressed.

Krishnan had then cautioned that the username feature offered by WhatsApp and other peer-to-peer messaging platforms posed “serious” risks of impersonation and cybercrime.

“We have taken up the issue of usernames because there is a serious possibility of impersonation and the kind of encouragement or facility it provides for committing more cybercrimes. It is a very serious issue,” he had said.

A few days after WhatsApp responded to the notice, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology again summoned senior executives from Meta following reports that Instagram was running advertisements promoting child sexual abuse material.

Both WhatsApp and Meta have sent their replies to the IT Ministry, which are being studied and legally vetted by senior government officials.