Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Govt cuts import duty for components used in making mobile phones to 10%

Govt has reduced import duty for components used in the manufacture of mobile phones, an official notification states

Smartphones, Mobile phones

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10 per cent from 15 per cent, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia's third-largest economy.
 
The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10 per cent, the finance ministry said in a notification issued late Tuesday.
 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.

Also Read

Nothing Phone 2a to feature dual 50MP camera system, 120Hz display: Report

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

Nothing to debut new smartphone series at the Mobile World Congress: Report

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Asus announces India pricing of gaming-focused smartphone

Noida, Navi Mumbai airports to initially have flights to 26-28 cities: CAPA

MSME hospitals in the pink of health; revenue, margins to remain healthy

Desi single malts raise the bar, pour stiff challenge to foreign peers

Construction equipment sales rise 30% to 36,055 units in Q3: ICEMA

Shah launches Rs 225 cr projects to computerise ARDBs in cooperative sector

Topics : Mobile phone automobile manufacturer India mobile manufacturing Mobile imports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Solar Policy 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesDelhi WeatherInterim Budget 2024 Date & TimeBank of Baroda Q3 ResultsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon