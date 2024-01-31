Govt cuts import duty for components used in making mobile phones to 10%

India has cut import duty on parts used for manufacturing of mobile phones to 10 per cent from 15 per cent, a move aimed at boosting exports from Asia's third-largest economy.



The import duty on parts such as battery covers, main lens, back cover, other mechanical items of plastic and metal, among others, has been reduced to 10 per cent, the finance ministry said in a notification issued late Tuesday.



Earlier this month, Reuters reported that India was considering import duty cuts on components key to producing high-end mobile phones.