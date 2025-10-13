Govt unveils GatiShakti platform to help pvt sector boost infra planning

In an attempt to make investment decisions easier and boost infrastructure planning, the government on Monday launched PM GatiShakti Public to allow private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage the advanced analytics on the GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP).
Launched four years ago, the GatiShakti NMP is a digital platform that intends to reshape how India approaches infrastructure development. Each ministry or department has uploaded every minute detail related to its social and economic projects on the portal. Till now, only government departments could access this data and plan their own projects or social initiatives around it, reducing duplication of efforts and easing the movement of goods and people.
“This query-based web platform provides regulated access to selected non-sensitive datasets from the PM GatiShakti NMP, enabling private entities, consultants, researchers, and citizens to leverage advanced analytics for infrastructure planning and investment decisions,” an official statement said.
The platform, developed by the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and powered by the National Geospatial Data Registry (NGDR), allows users to access 230 approved datasets covering physical and social infrastructure assets, conduct site-suitability analysis, connectivity mapping, alignment planning, compliance checks, and generate analytical reports based on predefined templates and user-defined criteria.
Users can also visualise multi-layered geospatial data, promoting better project design, inter-agency coordination, and private sector participation. Access to the platform is enabled through self-registration with “strong authentication”, and data security protocols will ensure confidentiality and compliance with policy norms.
“The platform will continue to evolve in subsequent phases with the addition of new data layers and analytical modules based on user feedback and emerging needs,” the statement said.
For over two years, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has held inter-ministerial meetings and carried out extensive consultations with various government departments and ministries on the matter. The idea behind giving access to the National Master Plan to private players has been to help them in the execution of infrastructure projects, depending on the extent to which data is shared.
Thereafter, as part of the Union Budget announcement in February, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said that certain data and maps from the PM GatiShakti portal would be provided to the private sector — a decision that could help them optimise last-mile delivery services and develop infrastructure-based applications.
At the completion of four years of PM GatiShakti NMP, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched a series of “transformative initiatives” to enhance infrastructure planning, data-driven decision-making, and cross-sectoral collaboration.
The launches include the Knowledge Management System (KMS), Decentralised Data Uploading and Management System (DUMS), PMGS NMP Dashboard as part of the Comprehensive Multi-Sector Reporting System, and PM GatiShakti Compendium Volume 3, the statement said.
The minister also launched PM GatiShakti – Offshore — a digital platform for the integrated planning and management of offshore development. “The platform provides a unified geospatial interface that consolidates critical datasets from multiple government ministries and departments to enable data-driven decision-making for projects such as offshore wind farms, marine resource exploration, and coastal infrastructure development,” it said, adding that the idea is to strengthen India’s blue economy and support the nation’s transition towards green energy and sustainable coastal growth.