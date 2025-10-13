Monday, October 13, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / MSME industry bodies urge RBI to extend ECLGS to tackle US tariff impact

MSME industry bodies urge RBI to extend ECLGS to tackle US tariff impact

The proposal was made at a meeting convened by the central bank's Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD) last week to address issues facing the MSME sector from the impact of 50%

MSMEs, textile

Highlighting the role of knowledge and trust in effective MSME financing, industry representatives also underscored the need for capacity building for both MSMEs and branch banking officials through RBI. | File Image

Harsh Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Industry bodies of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have urged the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to consider an extension of the Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) and introduce a more transparent and standardised lending framework to strengthen the resilience of India’s small businesses.
 
The proposal was made at a meeting convened by the central bank's Financial Inclusion and Development Department (FIDD) last week to address issues facing the MSME sector from the impact of 50 per cent US tariffs.
 
The meeting, chaired by RBI Executive Director Neeraj Nigam, brought together key industry associations, including the India SME Forum (Small and Medium Enterprises Forum), Laghu Udyog Bharati, DICCI (Dalit Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry), MP Small Scale Industries Association, Coimbatore District Small Industries Association, KASSIA (Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association), and the All India Association of Industries (AIAI), alongside leading banks such as the State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and representatives from the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA).
   
Sushma Morthania, director general, India SME Forum, and president, Women Entrepreneurs Forum, said MSMEs across vital sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and gems & jewellery are grappling with sudden tariff shocks that disrupt cash flows and risk pushing fundamentally viable enterprises into default.
 
“An extension of the ECLGS will provide a vital liquidity lifeline to MSMEs struggling with tariff-related financial stress,” Morthania said, emphasising that timely credit and transparent lending mechanisms are essential to prevent viable enterprises from slipping into distress.

Also Read

rbi, reserve bank of india

Reserve Bank of India proposes lower capital requirements for bankspremium

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

rbi, reserve bank of india

RBI's Basel III norms to lower banks' capital requirement from 2027

unclaimed deposits India, RBI unclaimed funds, UDGAM portal deposits, Depositor Education and Awareness Fund, claim unclaimed bank deposits, RBI DEAF scheme, inactive bank accounts India, how to claim dormant deposits, nominee claim bank deposits, le

Banks get 4 years to spread provisions for ECL norms, MSME relief ahead

MSME

Beyond the tariff tears: The 99 per cent opportunity in India's MSME enginepremium

 
The forum also called for the creation of a Transparent Application Interface within the RBI’s Unified Lending Interface (ULI) to ensure uniformity in loan processing, margin requirements, fees, and penal charges, thereby minimising branch-level discretion and ensuring fair treatment of borrowers.
 
On the regulatory front, the forum proposed that viable but temporarily stressed MSMEs be clearly differentiated from chronic defaulters under the Special Mention Account (SMA) and Revival & Rehabilitation frameworks, recommending automatic restructuring eligibility for borrowers with strong repayment records — such as those who have repaid over 50 per cent of dues — through proportionate extensions of 12–24 months.
 
Highlighting the role of knowledge and trust in effective MSME financing, industry representatives also underscored the need for capacity building for both MSMEs and branch banking officials through RBI- and IBA-led programmes in partnership with MSME associations across the country.
 
“Bankers must be sensitised to understand the operational realities of MSMEs, and entrepreneurs must be equipped to navigate credit and export systems confidently. Building trust at the branch level is key to expanding formal credit access,” she added.
 

More From This Section

Unified Payments Interface, UPI, AADHAR

Zero MDR on UPI challenging sustainability of system: CareEdge Research

Google

Andhra govt to sign Google deal for AI hub, 1-GW data centre in Vizag

Flight, plane, Airplane

Global airlines face $11 billion supply chain hit in 2025, says IATA

real estate

Mumbai leads home sales in Q3, sees 11% rise in office rents: Knight Frank

Tea Garden

Tea production drops to 170.12 million kg in August: Tea Board data

Topics : MSMEs MSME sector RBI Policy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 6:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTax on Diwali GiftGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionHCL Tech Q2 ResultsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon