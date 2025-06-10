Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 12:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Groww widens lead over Angel One as retail broking race intensifies

Groww widens lead over Angel One as retail broking race intensifies

In the past two years, Groww has nearly tripled its active client base, while Angel One's growth has slowed, highlighting diverging strategies and investor preferences

stock broking, MARKETS, BROKING

As of April 2025, Groww had 12.85 million active clients, while Angel One stood at 7.5 million, marking a gap of 5.35 million.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The retail broking war in India has entered a new phase. Recent data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE), compiled by research analytics firm Thurro, shows that Groww has further cemented its lead in the broking space, surpassing Angel One by a substantial margin in active clients—defined as the number of unique investors who traded in a month.
 
As of April 2025, Groww had 12.85 million active clients, while Angel One stood at 7.5 million, marking a gap of 5.35 million. Just three years ago, in April 2022, the two platforms were nearly tied, with Groww slightly ahead at 4.06 million versus Angel One’s 3.79 million. Since then, Groww’s client base has surged 216 per cent, compared to a 98 per cent rise for Angel One.
   

2023–24: Diverging growth paths

 
The divergence became particularly stark in 2023 and 2024. After a steady rise through 2022, both platforms gained momentum in mid-2023. But between October 2023 and January 2024, Groww’s user base jumped from 6.76 million to 8.42 million—a gain of 1.66 million in just three months. In contrast, Angel One grew from 4.91 million to 5.69 million in the same period, an increase of 780,000.
 
The momentum continued for Groww into 2024. By July, it had crossed 11.46 million active clients and ended the year at 13.23 million. Angel One, meanwhile, peaked at 7.77 million in January 2025 before slipping to 7.5 million in April, signalling a plateau in growth.
 

What’s driving Groww’s lead?

 
Analysts attribute Groww’s gains to its mobile-first design, seamless onboarding experience, and focused outreach in Tier-II and Tier-III cities. The platform’s user-friendly interface and commission-free equity trading have also drawn in younger, first-time investors, particularly from Gen-Zs.

Also Read

Indore couple goes missing in Meghalaya's East Khasi hills

Wife of Indore man murdered in Meghalaya detained: Timeline of events

Harvard, Harvard University

Harvard talks to peer institutes as Trump blocks foreign student intake

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Complainant against influencer Sharmistha Panoli arrested in Kolkata

RCB victory parade

Too soon to say RCB's post led to Chinnaswamy stampede: Karnataka HC

Los Angeles Protest, Protest

Los Angeles immigration raids: What's happening & how Indians can stay safe

 
The app’s popularity has been further boosted by strong word-of-mouth among new investors, many of whom are entering capital markets for the first time through mobile devices.
 
In contrast, Angel One—while more established and historically dominant in urban markets—has reportedly struggled with legacy platform limitations and less aggressive brand positioning, especially outside metro areas.
 

Volatility cools momentum in 2025

 
Despite Groww’s dominance, both platforms have seen a minor decline since January 2025. Groww fell from 13.23 million to 12.85 million active clients, while Angel One dropped from 7.77 million to 7.5 million. Experts attribute this to a broader slowdown in retail trading activity due to market volatility, elevated interest rates, and a lull in new IPOs drawing retail interest.
 

A new culture of investing

 
Even with the recent dips, Groww and Angel One have together added millions of retail participants to India’s capital markets—a structural shift in a country historically dependent on traditional saving instruments.
 
With over 20 million active clients between them, both firms are evolving beyond brokerage to become key enablers of a modern retail investment culture.

More From This Section

PremiumRam mandir, Ayodhya

Religious tourism turns key revenue stream for travel, hospitality firms

Premiumdpdp act india, india data protection rules, bundled consent india, user data privacy india, digital consent management, meity data rules, data fiduciaries india, india internet privacy law

Bundled consent mechanism likely to end as Meity plans stricter rules

Premiumreal estate

Builders from other regions tap into Mumbai's redevelopment market

PremiumCCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

CCI to decide on probe into Asian Paints for 'abuse' of dominant position

Housing, Houses, Apartments, residential building

Average apartment loading grows in top cities amid demand for amenities

Topics : BS Web Reports Stock broking Groww Angel one

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayNED vs IND FIH Pro League LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayGanga Bath Fittings IPO Allotment Garena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon