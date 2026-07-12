Sunday, July 12, 2026 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / HDFC Bank's workforce drops by over 3,300 amid push to automate operations

HDFC Bank's workforce drops by over 3,300 amid push to automate operations

The bank's total staff fell to 211,178 as of March 31 from a year earlier with new hiring dropping by 3,811, according to its annual report released on Saturday

HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank subsequently appointed domestic and international law firms to independently review governance concerns raised following Chakraborty’s resignation, and found no evidence to substantiate his allegations | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Siddhi Nayak
 
HDFC Bank Ltd.’s workforce declined by 3,343 employees in the financial year ended March as India’s largest private lender accelerated efforts to automate operations and redeploy staff to customer-facing roles.
 
The bank’s total staff fell to 211,178 as of March 31 from a year earlier with new hiring dropping by 3,811, according to its annual report released on Saturday. Of the total, non-supervisory employees — often classified as workmen or clerical and subordinate staff — decreased by more than 8,000 to 162,797, indicating a significant reduction may have come in operational and back-office roles. 
 
Banks globally, including in India, are increasingly using artificial intelligence and automation to streamline routine processes while redirecting employees to higher-value customer and advisory functions. Executives from JPMorgan Chase & Co., Citigroup Inc. and Standard Chartered Plc have warned that AI will eventually reduce the need for some roles while boosting productivity.
   
“As we accelerate the transformation toward becoming a technology-led, customer-centric bank, employees need to keep pace,” Chief Executive Officer Sashidhar Jagdishan said in the annual report. 

Also Read

market capitalisation, mcap

Mcap of 4 of top-10 most valued firms jumps ₹92,995 cr; HDFC, Airtel lead

indian bank , logo

Indian Bank aims to recover up to ₹5,500 crore from bad loan in FY27: MD

Atanu Chakraborty

Atanu Chakraborty's payout from HDFC Bank rose 3.5% to ₹1.07 cr in FY26

HDFC Bank, HDFC Bank chairman, HDFC Bank CEO, Sashidhar Jagdishan, Atanu Chakraborty, Keki Mistry, HDFC Bank board, HDFC Bank leadership, HDFC Bank chairman appointment, HDFC Bank CEO reappointment, HDFC Bank governance, HDFC Bank legal review, HDFC

HDFC Bank chairman, CEO reaffirm commitment to governance in annual report

Indian Bank Q1FY27, Bank of Maharashtra Q1FY27, PSU bank earnings, Indian Bank net profit, Bank of Maharashtra net profit, banking sector results, net interest income, NII growth, net interest margin, NIM, FCNR deposits, RBI FCNR window, advances gro

Indian Bank, Bank of Maharashtra begin Q1 earnings season on a high

 
The Mumbai-based bank’s middle- and junior-level headcount increased by 1,252 and 3,543, respectively, according to the annual report. There were 15 additions to the senior management.
 
The bank, which counts foreign institutional investors among its major shareholders, plunged into a crisis in March after its part-time chairman, Atanu Chakraborty, stepped down abruptly, citing “certain happenings and practices” at the lender that were not in line with his “personal values and ethics.” His resignation triggered investor worries and wiped out billions of dollars from HDFC Bank’s market value. 
 
HDFC Bank subsequently appointed domestic and international law firms to independently review governance concerns raised following Chakraborty’s resignation, and found no evidence to substantiate his allegations. 
 
Jagdishan said Chakraborty’s resignation was a “challenging event” for the bank. “The board also constituted a special committee comprising solely of independent directors, to provide oversight on the legal review and ensure appropriate and timely flow of information between the bank and the law firms, in relation thereto,” Jagdishan said. 

More From This Section

Dabur India, Dabur

Employee headcount shrinks at HUL, Dabur amid hike in median pay in FY26

pharma medicine drugs

NPPA fixes prices of 39 drugs, raises anti-rabies immunoglobulin rate

Union Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw suggested that internet platforms pay fair revenue share to news organisations (Photo: PTI)

India becoming major manufacturer, exporter of railway products: Vaishnaw

food processing industry

200,000 micro food processing enterprises covered under PMFME scheme: Govt

milk factory amul mother dairy

India-New Zealand FTA to aid dairy sector via agri-tech partnership: MEA

Topics : HDFC Bank Indian workforce workforce Indian banking system Indian banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 2:21 PM IST

Explore News

MRPL Share BSNL Satellite PhoneQ1 ResultsHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFake Traffic Challan ScamSheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa AI Death NewsTCS Share PriceFD Rates July 2026Technology NewsPersonal Finance