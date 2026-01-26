Monday, January 26, 2026 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APTRANSCO to complete 55 transmission projects worth over ₹9,000 crore

APTRANSCO to complete 55 transmission projects worth over ₹9,000 crore

According to the joint managing director, new 400/220/132 kv substations are being developed at strategic locations in Kakinada SEZ, Achutapuram, Gudivada and Ainavalli for supplying reliable power

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd has set an ambitious target to complete around 55 major transmission projects worth over ₹9,000 crore, said an official on Monday.

Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh Ltd (APTRANSCO) joint managing director G Surya Sai Praveenchand said 8,853 MVA of transmission capacity and 1,558 circuit km of transmission lines will be added to the state grid.

"APTRANSCO has set an ambitious target to complete around 55 major transmission projects worth ₹9,319.30 crore, which will add 8,853 MVA of transformation capacity and 1,558 circuit km of transmission lines to the state grid," he said while commemorating the 77th Republic Day at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada.

 

According to the joint managing director, new 400/220/132 kv substations are being developed at strategic locations in Kakinada SEZ, Achutapuram, Gudivada and Ainavalli for supplying reliable power.

He observed that Andhra Pradesh power utilities have accorded top priority to transmission infrastructure expansion, system modernisation and adoption of advanced technologies to make the state's power sector the best in the country.

APTRANSCO currently operates 380 substations, 1,030 power transformers with a total capacity of 71,049 MVA, and over 33,000 circuit kilometres of high voltage transmission lines, said Praveenchand.

In recent years, APTRANSCO has commissioned and augmented 3,240 MVA of EHV substation capacity and laid nearly 950 circuit kilometres of new transmission lines, significantly improving system reliability and voltage profile across the state, he said, among other achievements.

Further, Praveenchand noted that the southern state has a total installed power capacity of 21,153 MW, with renewable energy contributing 37 per cent of the installed capacity and 22 per cent of total generation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Andhra Pradesh Power transmission projects

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 4:21 PM IST

