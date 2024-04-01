Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Hiring in healthtech sector to grow 15-20% despite funding slowdown: Report

CIEL HR's 'Health Tech Sector Employment Trends' report is based on data and analysis of 42,166 employees working in 38 leading healthtech organisations operating in India and job postings on portals

Photo: Freepik

Currently, organisations are actively seeking professionals across various domains including software development, data analytics, and quality assurance, the report stated. Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even as the healthtech sector in the country has been facing an investment downturn, hiring in the segment is expected to grow by 15-20 per cent, a report said on Monday.
The healthtech sector in India demonstrates resilience with a 9 per cent increase in employment in 2023, over the previous year despite a 'funding winter' impacting the flow of investments and hiring sentiments, according to HR services company CIEL HR's 'Health Tech Sector Employment Trends' report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The healthtech sector is bound to grow rapidly due to the socio-economic changes in India and the competitive advantages we offer for the world in patient care as well as in manufacturing and research and development (R&D), and there has been an upswing in hiring in the recent times on a consistent basis, CIEL HR CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.
"Despite the 'funding winter', the hiring numbers have grown and the outlook for the year ahead (2024) is significantly stronger," he added. Hiring outlook for 2024 remains robust and is projected to increase by 15-20 per cent, with a surge in demand for skilled professionals across various domains.
"Companies must fine-tune their strategies for talent attraction and retention to make the most out of the opportunity available for us," he added.
The CIEL HR's 'Health Tech Sector Employment Trends' report is based on the data and analysis of 42,166 employees working in 38 leading healthtech organisations operating in India and job postings on portals.
It further revealed that despite the cost-cutting and a slowdown in hiring, companies continued to fill the roles in sales and business development followed by the critical roles in technology and product development all through 2023. As a result the hiring in the sector beat the market trends and continued to grow by 9 per cent.
Currently, organisations are actively seeking professionals across various domains including software development, data analytics, and quality assurance, the report stated.

Also Read

Tech companies planning to step up hiring in tier-2, tier-3 cities in 2024

Hiring in the Indian IT sector shrinks for the first time in 25 years

With customers spending more, restaurants to hire 500,000 in next 12 months

Indian firms report strongest hiring outlook for Jun quarter 2024 globally

Wipro plans to join rivals in cutting new hiring as tech spending cools

'Govt pushing ACC battery storage scheme, budget hiked 6x in few years'

Defence exports scaled to 'unprecedented heights', says Rajnath Singh

Coal, lignite production hits all-time high of 1 bn tonnes in FY24: Joshi

Proptech startups increase investments as more people buy homes online

Hospitality sector sees $401 mn investment surge in FY23, reports JLL

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Healthtech start-up fundings Hiring

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 7:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon