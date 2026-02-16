Hyderabad hub expansion lifts Sanofi's GCC capacity to 4,500 specialists

Sanofi has significantly expanded its Global Capability Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad, increasing the scale and scope of its India operations and reinforcing the city’s position in the global pharmaceutical services and innovation landscape.

The expansion adds over 2.7 lakh square metres of workspace at Sanofi Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.’s existing campus in Hitech City, taking the centre’s employee capacity to around 4,500 from an earlier projection of 2,600. Sanofi said this makes the Hyderabad GCC one of the largest talent concentrations worldwide and places it among the top three pharma GCCs in India by scale and scope.

The expanded campus was inaugurated by Duddilla Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Industries and Commerce, Telangana, alongside senior Sanofi executives.

Sanofi’s Hyderabad GCC was set up in 2019, initially focusing on medical services. Over the years, its remit has widened substantially. The centre now supports global operations across research and development, AI and digital innovation, data analytics, medical affairs, commercial functions, finance, procurement and people services.

According to the company, its GCCs function as strategic hubs that support end-to-end global processes and help deliver enterprise-scale solutions. The Hyderabad facility is positioned as a key node in Sanofi’s broader transition towards an R&D-driven, AI-powered biopharma model.

Madeleine Roach, Executive Vice-President and Head of Business Operations at Sanofi, said the Hyderabad GCC supports critical processes across the drug research, development, manufacturing and access lifecycle. She noted that India’s talent base in digital innovation, AI and data science plays an important role in enabling these capabilities.

The expansion comes amid a broader shift in India’s pharmaceutical GCC ecosystem, with centres increasingly handling higher-value and strategic work rather than only support functions. Sanofi’s investment reflects this trend, with the Hyderabad site housing advanced capabilities in AI, data analytics, medical affairs and enterprise operations.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said the expansion reflects the state’s growing role as a hub for innovation-led life sciences and contributes to high-skilled employment and digital and scientific capability building.

Minister Sridhar Babu said the expanded GCC illustrates Hyderabad’s evolution from a manufacturing-led base to a centre for strategic innovation and digital operations in global biopharma.

Sanofi has operated in India for nearly seven decades, with activities spanning vaccines, treatments, clinical trials and manufacturing. Its Goa manufacturing facility supplies products to India and more than 60 other countries. The company also runs long-standing patient access and humanitarian programmes in the country.

With the expanded Hyderabad GCC, Sanofi is consolidating one of its largest global capability centres, highlighting India’s growing importance in multinational pharmaceutical operations and signalling the continued maturation of the country’s pharma GCC ecosystem.