Implementing 100-day agenda a priority: Consumer Affairs minister Joshi

Talking about the National Food Security Act, he said that a system has already been set in place, adding that he will work towards strengthening it

Pralhad Joshi (File Photo: PTI)

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 11:50 PM IST

Pralhad Joshi, senior BJP leader from Karnataka, took charge as the minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Tuesday, saying his priority will be to implement the already outlined 100-day agenda.

Before Joshi, Piyush Goyal was at the helm in the ministry.
“Implementing the 100-day agenda, identified by the former minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution will be my priority for the coming days,” he said in his first address to the media after taking charge.
“I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has given me the opportunity to serve in this Ministry, which is linked to the common man and where we provide free food grains to as many as 80 crore people,” Joshi further said.

Talking about the National Food Security Act, Joshi said that a system has already been put in place, adding that he will work towards strengthening it.

Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya and BL Verma also took charge as ministers of state alongside Joshi on Tuesday.
First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 11:42 PM IST

