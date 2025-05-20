Tuesday, May 20, 2025 | 11:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India cuts gas power capacity as idle plants turn permanently unusable

India cuts gas power capacity as idle plants turn permanently unusable

The nation's gas fleet totaled 20.1 gigawatts in April, compared with 25.2 a month earlier, data from the power ministry's Central Electricity Authority show

Cairn Oil & Gas

The power ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. | File Image

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh and Rakesh Sharma 
India has phased out about five gigawatts of gas-fired power capacity that became inoperable after being left idle for years, according to people familiar with the matter. 
Some of the plants had sold off machinery, while others had become so rusty they were no longer fit to use, the people said. They asked not to be named as they are not authorized to speak to the media. 
India’s gas power industry has struggled for years, largely thanks to high prices which made plants uncompetitive, complicating the government’s goal to more than double the share of the fuel in the energy mix by 2030. In the year through March, India’s gas-fired generators ran at an average 14.5% of their capacity. About 7 gigawatts of projects in the southern region clocked a utilization rate of below 4%. 
 

Also Read

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Power Minister Manohar Lal to highlight India's energy gains at Brics meet

thermal power plant, power

CCEA approves revised SHAKTI scheme for allocation of coal to power plants

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Consultative Committee of PowerMin calls for greater push to nuclear power

Manohar Lal Khattar, Manohar Lal, Khattar, Manohar

Union power minister urges states to prioritise prepaid smart metering

CtrlS Datacenters, data centre

IT ministry in talks with Power min to address data centre energy needs

The power ministry didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. 
The nation’s gas fleet totaled 20.1 gigawatts in April, compared with 25.2 a month earlier, data from the power ministry’s Central Electricity Authority show.  
Lower gas power capacity has raised other challenges for India, including making it harder to meet summer electricity requirements. This is especially true during warm evenings, when nearly 107 gigawatts of solar capacity goes off grid and demand soars as air-conditioners remain switched on. 
The highest number of closures were recorded in the south-eastern state of Andhra Pradesh, where a string of gas power projects had been counting on fuel supplies from Reliance Industries Ltd.’s KG D6 field in the Bay of Bengal.  
The company had expected to produce 80 million cubic meters a day of gas from the site, but production peaked at 55.9 million cubic meters a day in the fiscal year 2011, and began to slide thereafter. It plunged to a low of 0.9 million cubic meters in 2019. Output has recovered since but is still at half of peak levels.

More From This Section

core sector

India's core sector growth plunges to eight-month low of 0.5% in April

Oil, Oil tankers, Tankers

India to invest $10 billion in homegrown oil tanker fleet by 2040

spectrum

Freeing up 6GHz band to hurt 5G expansion, telecom operators may tell DoT

Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi

Prosus CEO Bloisi visits India to launch flagship 'Luminate' event series

Premiumtelecom services, Telecom industry, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India

Fixed wireless access gets strong signal in India's rural heartland

Topics : Power ministry oil and gas reserves Power generation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2025 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayCSK vs RR LIVE ScoreSSC GD Constable Result 2025Borana Weaves IPODelhi weather TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon